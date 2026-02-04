Senedd passes new regulations to tackle alcohol misuse in Wales

A landmark policy to help reduce deaths and harm from excess alcohol use will be extended in Wales, following a vote in the Senedd.

Members of the Senedd yesterday passed regulations to continue the minimum pricing for alcohol policy and to increase the minimum unit price from 50p to 65p, bringing it into line with the rate in Scotland.

Minimum pricing for alcohol is designed to tackle alcohol-related harm, including hospital admissions and deaths, by reducing alcohol consumption among hazardous and harmful drinkers.

Independent research commissioned by the Welsh Government has found that increasing the minimum unit price to 65p could prevent more than 900 alcohol-related deaths over 20 years and reduce the number of harmful drinkers by nearly 5,000.

Following the vote in the Senedd, Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Sarah Murphy, said:

Cheap, high-strength alcohol disproportionately affects hazardous and harmful drinkers. The evidence is clear – minimum unit pricing works. We have today taken a decision which will save lives and help protect many people from the harms caused by drinking too much alcohol.

Alcohol Change UK’s Director for Wales, Andrew Misell, welcomed the policy continuation, saying:

Inflation has steadily eroded the impact of the minimum unit price since it was introduced in 2020. This increase restores the policy's effectiveness and ensures it can continue to reduce the availability of the cheapest, strongest alcohol that causes the most harm.

Minimum unit pricing was originally introduced in Wales in March 2020 when the Public Health (Minimum Unit Price for Alcohol) (Wales) Act 2018 came into force. The Act contained a sunset clause, which meant minimum unit pricing would have ended on 1 March 2026, if the Senedd had not voted to extend the policy.

The price change regulations will come into effect from 1 October 2026.