Senedd to vote on legislation to support tourism

A visitor levy will help support a thriving, sustainable tourism industry in Wales by giving councils the choice to introduce a small additional charge on overnight stays in their area which would be re-invested in tourism.

The Bill to introduce the visitor levy reaches its third stage in the Senedd today.

The Welsh Government is also supporting the tourism industry in other ways, including investing more than £70 million this year.

The Visitor Accommodation (Register and Levy) Etc. (Wales) Bill proposes people staying overnight in Wales and enjoying everything the country has to offer will pay a small charge. All the money raised will support local tourism activity and infrastructure.

The Bill has already been amended so under-18s will no longer have to pay the levy when staying in hostels or campsites.

The rate for those staying in hostels and on campsite pitches (aged 18 and over) will be 75p per person per night (the lower rate) and the rate for people staying in all other accommodation types will be £1.30 per person per night.

Speaking ahead of the debate, Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford said:

The visitor levy is a small contribution that could make a big difference if councils choose to introduce it in their local areas. We think it is fair visitors contribute towards local facilities, helping to fund infrastructure and services integral to their experience. Visitor levies are common around the world, benefiting local communities, tourists and businesses – and we want the same for Wales.

Other Welsh Government support for the tourism sector over the next financial year includes: