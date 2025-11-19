Welsh Government
Senedd vote puts health at the heart of public decision-making in Wales
Public bodies will be legally bound to consider the long-term health implications of their decisions following a vote this evening (Tuesday 18 November) in the Senedd.
From 2027, local authorities, NHS organisations, national parks and cultural organisations like the National Museum and National Library will need to carry out health impact assessments when making decisions of a strategic nature.
The world-leading regulations, which introduce health impact assessments (HIAs) for a wide range of public bodies, will help to narrow the gap in healthy life expectancy between the most and least deprived parts of Wales.
HIAs will make sure physical and mental health impacts are consistently taken into account when public sector organisations develop new policies or projects.
This includes decisions made in areas which are known to impact long-term health outcomes, such as housing, transport, education, employment, culture and the environment.
Speaking in the Senedd, Health Secretary Jeremy Miles, said:
This is not about adding complexity, it is about embedding the health of our population into the DNA of our public services.
This is another important action we are taking to help end persistent and stubborn health inequalities, which continue to blight too many communities in Wales
They will join other schemes which are targeted at closing that gap, including the Marmot Nation; universal free school breakfasts in primary schools; our childhood vaccination programme; and funded childcare for two to four-year-olds.
The regulations will come into force in 2027, giving public bodies time to prepare. Guidance and training on undertaking health impact assessments will be provided by Public Health Wales.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/senedd-vote-puts-health-heart-public-decision-making-wales
