Welsh Government
|Printable version
Senedd votes on new rules promoting foods linked to obesity
New rules about how and where foods high in fat, salt and sugar can be promoted and displayed in larger shops and online have been passed by the Senedd.
The regulations are designed to prevent impulse purchases and over-consumption and will help to tackle the growing problem of obesity in Wales.
The Food (Promotion and Presentation) (Wales) Regulations 2025, which largely mirror rules already in place in England, will:
- restrict promotions that can encourage over-consumption, such as multi-buy offers and free refills of sugary drinks
- restrict the presentation of foods high in fat, sugar and salt products at prime selling locations such as store entrances, checkouts and website homepages
- apply to medium and large businesses with 50 or more employees
Research shows up to 83% of purchases made on promotion are impulse buys. And almost half (43%) of food and drink products in prominent store locations promote sugary foods and drinks.
Following the vote in the Senedd, Health Secretary Jeremy Miles said:
These regulations are a key part of our strategy to tackle Wales’ growing obesity problem.
I’m pleased they have been approved by the Senedd, as they will have a significant impact on the health of our nation for years to come.
We want to make it easier for people to make healthier choices and we’ll achieve this by improving the food environment around them. If we ensure healthier food and drinks are more available, accessible and visible to people in shops and stores, it will support our efforts to reduce obesity rates and improve public health.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/senedd-votes-new-rules-promoting-foods-linked-obesity
Latest News from
Welsh Government
College wellbeing support playing important role in learners’ education experience26/03/2025 13:15:00
Learners across Wales are benefiting from increased wellbeing and mental health support thanks to £4 million in funding for colleges. Funding has previously been used to create wellbeing centres or counselling.
Welsh Government announces next steps in tackling antimicrobial resistance in animals26/03/2025 09:05:00
The Welsh Government yesterday published details of its continued commitment to tackling antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in animals across Wales, including £2 million of new funding and the establishment of a new expert advisory group.
Facility to give new life to old tyres with Welsh Government support25/03/2025 14:05:00
One of Wales’ leading providers of tyre services is set to open a new facility that will give new life to old tyres, with Welsh Government support.
Landmark law in Wales to end profit from children in care25/03/2025 11:05:00
The Health and Social Care (Wales) Bill yesterday received Royal Assent.
50 years of pioneering innovation partnership scheme24/03/2025 14:05:00
One of the UK’s longest standing initiatives connecting businesses and organisations with academia is celebrating 50 years of delivering value to the Welsh economy.
Extra £11.8 million unlocked for Mid Wales Growth Deal as first project takes shape24/03/2025 11:25:00
The UK and Welsh governments have confirmed the release of £11.8 million of funding for Mid Wales as part of an investment package aimed at boosting the regional economy.
Cabinet Secretary visits state-of-the-art business centre24/03/2025 09:10:00
Previously a space for workshops and car showrooms, the iconic Automobile Palace has been transformed into a state-of-the-art business centre.
Nature boost: Government launches first action plan on pesticides in a decade21/03/2025 16:29:00
The UK Pesticides National Action Plan sets out how the Government will work collaboratively with farmers to minimise the impacts of pesticides on people and the environment
Wales’ “biggest ever business event” to take place in December21/03/2025 15:05:00
Wales’ First Minister Eluned Morgan has announced details of the major international investment summit taking place in Wales later this year.