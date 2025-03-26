Senedd votes on new rules promoting foods linked to obesity

New rules about how and where foods high in fat, salt and sugar can be promoted and displayed in larger shops and online have been passed by the Senedd.

The regulations are designed to prevent impulse purchases and over-consumption and will help to tackle the growing problem of obesity in Wales.

The Food (Promotion and Presentation) (Wales) Regulations 2025, which largely mirror rules already in place in England, will:

restrict promotions that can encourage over-consumption, such as multi-buy offers and free refills of sugary drinks

restrict the presentation of foods high in fat, sugar and salt products at prime selling locations such as store entrances, checkouts and website homepages

apply to medium and large businesses with 50 or more employees

Research shows up to 83% of purchases made on promotion are impulse buys. And almost half (43%) of food and drink products in prominent store locations promote sugary foods and drinks.

Following the vote in the Senedd, Health Secretary Jeremy Miles said: