Welsh Government
|Printable version
Senedd votes to ban single-use vapes
A vote was recently (10 December 2024) passed in the Senedd recently introducing new regulations to prohibit the supply of single-use vapes in Wales.
Introducing The Environmental Protection (Single-use Vapes) (Wales) Regulations 2024 to prohibit the supply (including for free) of single-use vapes in Wales will be another crucial step in tackling the litter and plastic pollution which blight our streets and environment.
Following the vote in the Senedd, the Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs Huw Irranca-Davies, recently said:
This is a major step forward in tackling throwaway culture and the environmental impacts of single-use vapes. This is a key priority for the Welsh Government, and we continue to work with the other UK nations to address these challenges.
Removing single-use vapes from the supply chain will stop them harming wildlife and the environment when they’re littered or sent to landfill. This ban will mean we generate less waste, clean up our streets, and protect nature and wildlife.
The Regulations will come into force on 1 June 2025. The Welsh Government has worked closely with UK Government and other Devolved Governments on this matter with all Nations commencing the bans at the same time. This will enable the bans to be co-ordinated to improve compliance and help provide a consistent approach to enforcement across the UK.
No single-use vapes can be sold or given away for free after 1 June 2025. Businesses should speak to their suppliers now about ordering alternatives and start to educate staff and inform customers. Businesses will need to organise, for their customers, the eventual safe disposal of their single-use vapes.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/senedd-votes-ban-single-use-vapes
Latest News from
Welsh Government
94% of farmers in Wales receive payments today12/12/2024 16:15:00
As of today, 94% of farmers have received their full or balance Basic Payment Scheme 2024 payment.
£6.1bn to deliver key services across Wales11/12/2024 16:10:00
The Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, has announced that local authorities will receive £6.1bn from the Welsh Government to spend on delivering key services.
Deputy First Minister confirms total of over £100m for coal tip safety this Senedd term11/12/2024 13:15:00
More than £100m will be invested into coal tip safety this Senedd term.
Welsh Government draft Budget changes to Land Transaction Tax and Landfill Disposals Tax11/12/2024 11:25:00
The Welsh Government has announced changes to rates for Land Transaction Tax (LTT) and Landfill Disposals Tax (LDT) as part of the draft Budget for 2025 to 2026. These changes are set by the Welsh Government. They were announced on 10 December 2024.
New legislation to address the safety issues caused by Wales’s mining past10/12/2024 14:05:00
A Bill that could see the creation of an organisation with responsibility for a new regime to manage Wales’s disused tips, both coal and non-coal, was introduced yesterday.
“I am committed to fundamentally changing the way bus services are delivered in Wales” – Transport Secretary, Ken Skates10/12/2024 11:05:00
Plans to radically change the way local bus services are delivered across Wales – putting people and communities first – are progressing well.
Women’s health plan for Wales launched to close the gender health gap10/12/2024 09:05:00
The first Women’s Health Plan for Wales was yesterday (Monday 9 December 2024) launched setting out a 10-year vision to improve healthcare services for women.
Have your say on A494 River Dee Bridge Replacement Scheme09/12/2024 14:05:00
A consultation opens today on a shortlist of options for a replacement of the A494 River Dee Bridge in Flintshire.
Deaf students take centre stage at Coleg Gwent09/12/2024 11:25:00
At Coleg Gwent a group of hearing-impaired learners are developing independent life skills through individually tailored support.