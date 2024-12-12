Senedd votes to ban single-use vapes

A vote was recently (10 December 2024) passed in the Senedd recently introducing new regulations to prohibit the supply of single-use vapes in Wales.

Introducing The Environmental Protection (Single-use Vapes) (Wales) Regulations 2024 to prohibit the supply (including for free) of single-use vapes in Wales will be another crucial step in tackling the litter and plastic pollution which blight our streets and environment.

Following the vote in the Senedd, the Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs Huw Irranca-Davies, recently said:

This is a major step forward in tackling throwaway culture and the environmental impacts of single-use vapes. This is a key priority for the Welsh Government, and we continue to work with the other UK nations to address these challenges. Removing single-use vapes from the supply chain will stop them harming wildlife and the environment when they’re littered or sent to landfill. This ban will mean we generate less waste, clean up our streets, and protect nature and wildlife.

The Regulations will come into force on 1 June 2025. The Welsh Government has worked closely with UK Government and other Devolved Governments on this matter with all Nations commencing the bans at the same time. This will enable the bans to be co-ordinated to improve compliance and help provide a consistent approach to enforcement across the UK.

No single-use vapes can be sold or given away for free after 1 June 2025. Businesses should speak to their suppliers now about ordering alternatives and start to educate staff and inform customers. Businesses will need to organise, for their customers, the eventual safe disposal of their single-use vapes.