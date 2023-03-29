Welsh Government
|Printable version
Senedd votes to refuse consent for Retained EU Law Bill
The Senedd has formally refused consent for the UK Government’s Retained EU Law Bill in a vote this evening.
Mick Antoniw, the Welsh Government’s Counsel General and Minister for the Constitution, said the proposed legislation threatens food standards, environmental protections, workers’ rights, and business and consumer certainty.
The Retained EU Law Bill seeks to repeal or replace more than 2,400 pieces of former EU law that were converted into domestic legislation as part of the EU exit process. The plans in the Bill would lead to most of these laws dropping off the UK statute book by the end of this year if no action is taken.
Speaking after the vote, Mick Antoniw yesterday commented:
Today the Senedd sent a loud and clear message – the Retained EU Law Bill is bad for Wales and should be withdrawn by the UK government.
The Bill would change a raft of legal standards without any clear idea of the implications of doing so. This is a reckless and irresponsible approach to vital standards that improve people’s quality of life.
It would also give UK government Ministers authority to legislate in devolved areas. Both the Senedd and the Scottish Parliament have both been clear that this is an unacceptable encroachment on the democratically established devolution settlement.
I welcome the result of this vote and will continue to stand up for Wales by opposing this legislation.
Legislative Consent Motion votes are held when the UK government wishes to legislate on a subject matter which is devolved. Constitutional convention requires the Senedd to give consent to the legislation before it can be passed in Westminster. The Senedd has joined the Scottish Parliament in voting to withhold consent for the Retained EU Law Bill.
The Bill is currently at report stage in the House of Lords as part of the scrutiny process.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/senedd-votes-to-refuse-consent-for-retained-eu-law-bill
Latest News from
Welsh Government
First Minister to visit the Basque Country29/03/2023 14:05:00
First Minster Mark Drakeford will visit the Basque Country this week to meet the Basque President, government Ministers and the President of the Basque Parliament.
Plan published to build on steady progress to eradicate TB29/03/2023 11:05:00
A refreshed five-year delivery plan to build on the steady progress achieved to date to eradicate bovine TB in Wales has been published by Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths.
People love Wales when they visit, new research shows28/03/2023 14:05:00
People who take a holiday in Wales say they’re very satisfied with their experiences in the country, new research published by Visit Wales today shows.
More than £46m to support community schemes and tackle inequality in schools across Wales28/03/2023 11:20:00
Education and Welsh Language Minister Jeremy Miles has announced £40m of new capital funding to place schools at the heart of their local communities.
Economy Minister congratulates Celtic Freeport consortium on winning bid28/03/2023 09:20:00
Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething was in Port Talbot yesterday to congratulate the Celtic Freeport consortium on their successful bid to be Wales’ first freeport, which is set to deliver tens of thousands of new, high-quality jobs in south west Wales
Promoting support for Ukrainians in Wales on anniversary of super sponsor route27/03/2023 15:15:00
On the one-year anniversary of the Welsh Government’s Homes for Ukraine super sponsor route opening, Jane Hutt and Mick Antoniw have restated the Welsh Government’s commitment to supporting people fleeing the illegal war.
Game on: Welsh companies leading the way at the Game Developers Conference27/03/2023 12:15:00
Some of Wales’ leading games development and software companies were in San Francisco last week at the gaming industry's largest annual gathering, thanks to Creative Wales and Welsh Government support.
Exploring Wales this Easter24/03/2023 14:05:00
Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport Dawn Bowden is encouraging people to visit Wales this Easter, as she was the first to officially tour a new multi-million pound visitor attraction in Carmarthenshire.
Three new net zero carbon schools to be built - with design help from school pupils24/03/2023 12:05:00
Education and Welsh Language Minister Jeremy Miles has today (Friday March 24th) announced three new net zero carbon schools will be built, one in north Wales, one in south-west Wales and a third in south-east Wales.