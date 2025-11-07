Government Legal Department
Senior barristers to support government on strategic public cases
Six King's Counsel appointed to new Attorney General’s Senior Treasury Counsel Group
- The Group will provide strategic oversight and help co-ordinate government’s most significant litigation
- Members of the Group will share responsibility with the First Treasury Counsel
Government will benefit from enhanced legal representation through the appointment of six King’s Counsel to the new Attorney General’s Senior Treasury Counsel Group (STCG).
Jonathan Crow KC, Marie Demetriou KC, Kate Grange KC, Tim Otty KC, Jason Pobjoy KC, and Julia Smyth KC have been appointed to the STCG and will support First Treasury Counsel Sir James Eadie KC, providing strategic advice on the government’s most significant litigation.
Members of the group will lead on specific cases, enabling the First Treasury Solicitor Counsel to provide the best service possible for the government. The six silks will also provide legal leadership to the Attorney General’s Civil Panel Counsel, champion diversity in the profession and support junior counsel to develop their careers.
The six silks were appointed by the Attorney General Lord Hermer KC and will be supported by the Government Legal Department.
Attorney General Lord Hermer said:
External counsel work on some of the most complex and sensitive legal issues of the day. Their expertise and skill play a vital role helping this government deliver its mission to enable growth, protect our communities and deliver change for all.
The six appointed are an extremely experienced and talented set of barristers, and their expert legal counsel and leadership will ensure the government can deliver for the British people effectively and efficiently.
Treasury Solicitor and GLD’s Permanent Secretary, Susanna McGibbon KC (Hon) said:
As the government’s principal legal advisers, GLD handles thousands of litigation cases and advises on a wide range of legal issues in support of government priorities at any given time. From national security to international law and planning to immigration, we value the support of experienced external counsel.
Establishing this group to work alongside the Government Legal Profession will allow for greater resilience and strategic oversight – ensuring efficiency in how external counsel are used – and I look forward to working closely with them in responding to the legal challenges faced by government.
