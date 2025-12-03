Senior Greater Manchester Police officer barred from policing for harassment

A former senior Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer who sent unsolicited photographs and inappropriate messages to a junior officer has been placed on the barred list following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Our independent investigation, which followed a referral from GMP relating to allegations of sexual harassment, found evidence Chief Superintendent Robert Cousen sent a female officer unsolicited photographs of his penis and his face, on more than two occasions, after obtaining her personal number. He also attempted to meet her outside work hours.

At the end of our investigation in October 2023, we found he had a case to answer for gross misconduct, relating to inappropriate contact with the officer between December 2021 and May 2022.

At a misconduct hearing recently (01 December 2025), arranged by GMP, the panel found former Ch Supt Cousen’s actions, which he admitted at the hearing, amounted to gross misconduct and he would have been dismissed had he not retired from the force.

Throughout the IOPC investigation Ch Supt Cousen denied he had misconducted himself, however, prior to the hearing he admitted the allegations and that his actions amounted to gross misconduct. He tendered his notice of retirement on 24 October 2025 and his final day as a police officer was on 30 November 2025.

IOPC Director Amanda Rowe recently said:

“As a senior officer, former Ch Supt Cousen knew perfectly well the standards of professional behaviour expected of him, whether on or off duty. His actions were an abuse of his position, which must have been deeply unpleasant for the officer he targeted, and also seriously risks damaging the public’s confidence in policing. “It is vital that those who experience or witness inappropriate behaviour by police officers feel confident to report it and this case should send a clear message that those concerns will be taken seriously by the IOPC and by police forces. “The seriousness of Ch Supt Cousen’s actions were exacerbated by his senior rank and level of responsibility. His behaviour was entirely unacceptable and he has been rightly barred from working in policing again. “It is deeply frustrating that he chose to continue to deny the allegations for two years following our investigation, considerably delaying this outcome, only to admit what he had done at the last moment. “This is unfair on those impacted by this investigation and highlights what we have been saying for some time about the accountability system needing major reform. This is something we continue to make the case for and look forward to contributing to the Government’s upcoming review of barriers to timeliness within the system.”

Following the hearing recently, the panel found his actions breached the police standards of professional behaviour relating to integrity; authority, respect and courtesy; and discreditable conduct.

The IOPC also conducted two separate investigations involving allegations that Ch Supt Cousen had behaved inappropriately with other junior female colleagues, however, the IOPC ultimately concluded there was insufficient evidence that a panel could find misconduct in those cases.