Senior police officer charged with five offences

Nick Price, Head of the Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division at the CPS, said: “We have authorised charges against Superintendent Novlett Robyn Williams, 58, for five offences relating to breaches of notification requirements.

“The charges follow an investigation by officers at the Metropolitan Police’s Central West Command Unit that began in 2022.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Supt Williams are active and that she has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for a criminal court to consider.

The CPS assessment of any case is not in any sense a finding of, or implication of, any guilt or criminal conduct. It is not a finding of fact, which can only be made by a court, but rather an assessment of what it might be possible to prove to a court, in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors.