Senior police officer charged with five offences
Nick Price, Head of the Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division at the CPS, said: “We have authorised charges against Superintendent Novlett Robyn Williams, 58, for five offences relating to breaches of notification requirements.
“The charges follow an investigation by officers at the Metropolitan Police’s Central West Command Unit that began in 2022.
"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Supt Williams are active and that she has the right to a fair trial.
“It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”
The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for a criminal court to consider.
The CPS assessment of any case is not in any sense a finding of, or implication of, any guilt or criminal conduct. It is not a finding of fact, which can only be made by a court, but rather an assessment of what it might be possible to prove to a court, in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors.
Novlett Robyn Williams will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 16 June.
The charges are that contrary to section 91(1) of the Sexual Offences Act 2022:
• On 22 November 2019 failed without reasonable excuse to notify the Metropolitan Police of the information required by section 83(5) of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 and Regulation 12(5) of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 (Notification Requirements) (England and Wales) Regulations 2012, namely the details of a credit card account.
• On 22 November 2019 failed without reasonable excuse to notify the Metropolitan Police of the information required by section 83(5) of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 and Regulation 12(7) of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 (Notification Requirements) (England and Wales) Regulations 2012, namely the credit card number, validation date and expiry date of a credit card held.
• On 8 March 2020 failed without reasonable excuse to notify the Metropolitan Police of the information required by section 84(1)(ca) of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 and Regulation 13(3) of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 (Notification Requirements) (England and Wales) Regulations 2012, namely the details of the bank account you had opened on 6 March 2020.
• On 24 June 2021 failed without reasonable excuse to notify the Metropolitan Police of the information required by section 84(1)(ca) of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 and Regulation 13(3) of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 (Notification Requirements)(England and Wales) Regulations 2012, namely the details of the debit card issued to you on 22 June 2021.
• On or before the 11 December 2021 failed without reasonable excuse to notify the Metropolitan Police of the information required by section 86(2) of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 and Regulation 6 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 (Travel Notification Requirements) Regulations 2004, namely the details of your travel outside the United Kingdom between 11 and 19 December 2021.
The CPS Special Crime Division deals with the most complex and sensitive cases in England and Wales including disasters, serious criminal allegations against police officers, corporate manslaughter and election offences.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/senior-police-officer-charged-five-offences
