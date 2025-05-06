Crown Prosecution Service
Senior staff at E.ON and British Gas jailed for accepting bribes
Former senior staff members at two leading energy firms have been jailed for accepting over £2 million pounds worth of bribes in exchange for commercial contracts.
Mark Baker (56, from Goole) and Matthew Heyward (51, from Newton Abbot) were both employed at E.ON as Head of Build and Quantity Surveyor, later moving to work for British Gas.
Senior managers uncovered evidence that both men had been taking bribes from sub-contractor companies working on E.ON’s projects, particularly at Cranbrook, a new-build suburb outside Exeter. The men continued to accept bribes once they were at British Gas.
The bribes, which happened between 2011 and 2015, took many different forms, including payments, transfer of ownership of desirable vehicles, false references and wage slips for mortgage and rental applications, stays at hotels and even an air-conditioning unit.
Baker and Heyward accepted bribes from contractors Richard King and Tim Paterson of RK Civil Engineering Ltd; and Andrew Blunsdon of Priddy Engineering Services Ltd.
Mark Baker and Matthew Heyward funnelled payments through business accounts they controlled and provided fake invoices in the company names to conceal the true nature of the payments.
Mark Baker also persuaded E.ON to employ his wife Angela Baker as a ‘planner’, a role for which she was paid £109k in a 21 month period, despite her doing no such work.
Matthew Heyward and Mark Baker were sentenced recently (1 May) at Winchester Crown Court. Baker received three years and ten months in jail and Heyward received two and a half years.
Four other defendants were sentenced at the same court:
- Timothy Neil Paterson (56 of Derby) – four years in jail
- Richard King (51 of Lutterworth) – two years and five months in jail
- Angela Baker (53 of Beal, Goole) – suspended sentence of 13 months
- Andrew Mark Blunsdon (57 of Winscombe) – suspended sentence of 12 months
Tim Burton from the Crown Prosecution Service recently said:
"This is a case of serious corruption and fraud within the energy sector, where the defendants abused their positions of trust and undermined the integrity of the industry.
“In their roles, Baker and Heyward were expected to perform their functions impartially and in the best interests of the companies. In reality, they were acting for personal gain and behaving in a completely dishonest way.
“We are determined to work with investigators to root out corporate fraud and corruption and bring those responsible to justice.
“We will also seek to pursue any money or assets gained through this criminality with our Proceeds of Crime Division.”
Notes to Editors
- As required with all bribery cases, this successful CPS prosecution was launched with the personal consent of the Director of Public Prosecutions.
- Matthew Heyward, DOB: 8 Sep 1973, from Newton Abbot was found guilty of:
- One count of being concerned in a money laundering arrangement, contrary to section 328(1) of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002
- One count of bribery contrary to section 2(1) and (2) of the Bribery Act 2010
- Mark Baker, DOB: 14 Aug 1968, from Beal, Goole was found guilty of:
- One count of being bribed contrary to section 2(1) and (2) of the Bribery Act 2010
- Four counts of fraud by false representation contrary to section 1 of the Fraud Act 2006
- One count of being concerned in a money laundering arrangement contrary to section 328(1) of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002
- One count of fraud by abuse of position contrary to section 1 and 4 of the Fraud Act 2006
- Angela Baker, DOB: 13 Mar 1972, from Beal, Goole was found guilty of:
- Two counts of fraud by false representation contrary to section 1 of the Fraud Act 2006
- One count of being concerned in a money laundering arrangement contrary to section 328(1) of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002
- Richard King, DOB: 25 May 1973, from Lutterworth was found guilty of:
- Two counts of bribing another person contrary to section 1(1) and (2) of the Bribery Act 2010
- One count of fraud by false representation contrary to section 1 of the Fraud Act 2006
- Timothy Neil Paterson, DOB: 15 Jan 1969, from Derby was found guilty of:
- Two counts of bribing another person contrary to section 1(1) and (2) of the Bribery Act 2010
- Two counts of fraud by false representation contrary to section 1 of the Fraud Act 2006
- One count of acquiring criminal property contrary to section 329(1) of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002
- Andrew Mark Blunsdon, DOB:4 May 1967, from Winscombe was found guilty of:
- Two counts of bribery contrary to section 1(1) and (2) of the Bribery Act 2010.
