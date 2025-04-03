Charity Commission
Sentebale: Commission opens compliance case to assess concerns raised about the charity
The regulator for charities in England and Wales has opened a regulatory compliance case to examine concerns raised about the charity Sentebale.
The Charity Commission is now in direct contact with parties who have raised concerns to gather evidence and assess the compliance of the charity and trustees past and present with their legal duties.
The regulator’s focus, in line with its statutory remit, will be to determine whether the charity’s current and former trustees, including its chair, have fulfilled their duties and responsibilities under charity law. The Commission is not an adjudicator or mediator and is guided by the principle of ensuring trustees fulfil their primary duty to their charitable purpose and beneficiaries.
After a period of assessing the initial concerns raised with the Commission, the regulator informed the charity on 2 April 2025 it has opened a regulatory compliance case. The regulator has not made any findings at this time.
Notes to editors
- The Charity Commission is the independent, non-ministerial government department that registers and regulates charities in England and Wales. Its ambition is to be an expert regulator that is fair, balanced, and independent so that charity can thrive. This ambition will help to create and sustain an environment where charities further build public trust and ultimately fulfil their essential role in enhancing lives and strengthening society.
- Most concerns that we identify in charities are dealt with as regulatory compliance cases. These cases allow us to gather evidence and make findings, and to help trustees address any failures or weaknesses that we might identify.
- This is not an inquiry under section 46 Charities Act 2011.
- There is more information about how the Commission investigates charities on gov.uk https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/where-the-charity-commission-investigates-charities/where-the-charity-commission-investigates-charities
- The Commission intends to publish a concluding statement once its compliance case has concluded. There is more information on gov.uk https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/how-the-charity-commission-reports-on-its-current-regulatory-work/how-the-charity-commission-reports-on-its-regulatory-work
- We cannot identify the parties who have raised concerns with us. This is the Commission’s longstanding policy, which aims to encourage people to feel able to bring to us serious concerns about a charity and not hold back for fear of being identified.
- Charity patrons are not trustees and do not share trustees’ legal duties and responsibilities.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/sentebale-commission-opens-compliance-case-to-assess-concerns-raised-about-the-charity
