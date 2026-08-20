Attorney General's Office
|Printable version
Sentence increase for man plotting to smuggle drugs into prison
A man who conspired to smuggle drugs and banned items using a drone into a Suffolk prison had his sentence increased following the Attorney General’s intervention.
Dimitrije Dragovic, of Thurnscoe, South Yorkshire, had his sentence increased by one year and two months, after the Attorney General, Ellie Reeves KC MP, referred his case to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.
The court heard that police tracked Dragovic through a detailed surveillance operation from his home to London on 14 November 2025 to meet co-conspirators. The next day, he checked into a Suffolk hotel under a false name and collected a bag from a car.
In the early hours of 16 November, he left with the bag, took a taxi to the A143, then walked to a nearby field. Realising he was under surveillance, he discarded the bag and fled across a river but was caught by police dogs.
The bag contained a drone with a range of over three miles, cannabis, tobacco, mobile phones, SIM cards, dongles and charging equipment. HMP Highpoint was within the drone’s flight range of where the bag was recovered.
The Attorney General Ellie Reeves KC MP said:
I welcome the Court of Appeal’s decision to increase Dimitrije Dragovic’s sentence.
Conspiring to smuggle a drone, phones and drugs into a prison is not a minor matter; these devices allow organised criminals to coordinate activity from behind bars, undermining the security that keeps the public safe.
I want to thank Suffolk Constabulary for their surveillance work in disrupting this conspiracy that led to Dragovic being brought to justice.
On 20 February 2026, at Ipswich Crown Court, Dimitrije Dragovic was sentenced to two years and two months’ imprisonment for pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to convey a list A article into or out of prison, one count of conspiracy to convey a list B item into or out of prison and breaching a suspended sentence order.
On 19 August 2026, at the Court of Appeal, Dimitreje Dragovic’s sentence was increased to three years and four months.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/sentence-increase-for-man-plotting-to-smuggle-drugs-into-prison
Latest News from
Attorney General's Office
Former police officer’s sentence increased for relationship with abuse victim30/07/2026 09:10:00
An ex-Dorset police officer found guilty of gross misconduct for pursuing an intimate relationship with a domestic abuse victim he met whilst on duty had his sentence increased after the Attorney General intervened.
Reckless driver’s sentence increased after killing two in high-speed crash29/07/2026 11:25:00
A young driver who killed two people in a car crash after speeding had her sentence increased following the Attorney General’s intervention.
Sentence increased for man who brutally murdered former partner in her own home24/07/2026 11:15:00
A man who subjected his partner to controlling and abusive behaviour before murdering her in her own home had his sentence increased after the Attorney General intervened.
Man who stabbed two strangers in London Underground has sentence increased16/07/2026 09:10:00
Violent knifeman who carried out frenzied attack at Tube station, has his sentence increased, after the Solicitor General intervenes.
Solicitor General celebrates outstanding prosecutors across Whitehall15/07/2026 16:10:00
The Insolvency Service and Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) have been recognised for their prosecuting excellence by the Solicitor General.
Solicitor General announces national rollout of Early Victims’ Right to Review scheme06/07/2026 13:10:00
Following a successful pilot, rape and sexual assault survivors across all of England and Wales will have the right to ask for their cases to be reviewed before a final decision to offer no evidence is made.
Two teenage boys given custodial sentences after Attorney General intervenes03/07/2026 16:15:00
Two teenage boys who raped two girls and filmed their crimes in Fordingbridge will now spend time in custody after the Attorney General referred their sentences to the Court of Appeal.
Attorney General launches free Rule of Law lesson plans for every school in England and Wales03/07/2026 14:05:00
Free, classroom-ready lesson plans on the rule of law are now available to every school in England and Wales, following a new partnership between the Attorney General's Office, Oak National Academy and the Association for Citizenship Teachers.