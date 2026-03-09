Sentence increase for man who drove car into crowd of people

A man who drove his car into a crowd of people, leaving one woman with life-altering injuries, has his sentence increased following the Solicitor General’s intervention.

Govinder Singh, from Leicester, had his sentence increased by two and a half years after the Solicitor General Ellie Reeves KC MP referred his case to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

The court heard that on 31 March 2025, Govinder Singh was called to a club in Leicester by his brother who had been ejected from the venue and was fighting on the street outside.

Govinder Singh drove his car into a group fighting outside the club before getting out of the car and assaulting people. Govinder Singh hurt four men and left one woman with permanent injuries.

In the Crown Court, one of Govinder Singh’s victims said they suffer from anxiety, pain and trauma. Another victim was one of Govinder Singh’s cousins.

The Solicitor General Ellie Reeves KC MP said:

Govinder Singh got behind that driving wheel intending to cause maximum damage. Through his sheer recklessness, he hurt several people, including his cousin, and has left one person with life-altering injuries. I welcome the court’s decision to increase his sentence following my referral, recognising the unnecessary and wild actions Govinder Singh took that tragic night.

On 7 November 2025 at Leicester Crown Court, Govinder Singh was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years after he was charged with three counts of GBH. He was also banned from driving for 12 years.

On Friday 6 March 2026, Govinder Singh’s sentence was increased to 10 years by the Court of Appeal.