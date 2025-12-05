Sentence increase for man who kidnapped and sexually assaulted woman

A man who kidnapped and sexually assaulted a vulnerable woman had his sentence increased after the Solicitor General intervened.

Oswald Greenaway (60), from Shoreditch, East London, had his sentence increased by a year after the Solicitor General referred his case under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

The court heard that in the early hours of 30 September 2023, Greenaway had parked his car near Homerton, in the Hackney area, when he spotted a vulnerable woman on her own.

Greenaway offered the woman a lift home but instead, he drove her to his home. Once in his flat, he gave her alcohol before sexually assaulting the victim.

After two hours, the victim managed to escape. But Greenaway went after the victim and was found by the police with her and an 11-inch knife on him.

In a Victim Personal Statement, the victim said the incident severely affected her mental wellbeing, physical health and day-to-day life.

The Solicitor General Rt Hon Ellie Reeves MP yesterday said:

I was utterly appalled by this case. Oswald Greenaway is a dangerous sexual predator, who deliberately targeted a vulnerable woman before kidnapping and sexually assaulting them. I welcome the Court of Appeal’s decision to increase Greenaway’s sentence, and I would like to offer my deepest sympathies to the victim, who has showed remarkable courage throughout.

On 28 July 2025 at Wood Green Crown Court, Oswald Greenaway was sentenced to four years and three months after he was convicted of one count of kidnapping, one count of sexual assault, one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one count carrying a bladed weapon.

On 30 October 2025 the Court of Appeal increased the sentence to five years and three months.