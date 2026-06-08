Sentence increase for sexual predator who abused teenager

A man who groomed and sexually abused a teenager he met online had his sentence increased after the Solicitor General intervened.

Masoud Abdi had his sentence increased by five years after the Solicitor General Ellie Reeves KC MP referred his case to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence Scheme.

The Leeds Crown Court heard that Abdi contacted the victim over social media, lied about his age and despite learning she was 14 years old, began a relationship with her.

Abdi groomed the teenager via social media before continuing contact through phone calls. He also bought the victim gifts.

In March 2025, he encouraged her to share indecent images and sent indecent images of himself to her. Abdi recorded and retained these images of the victim on his mobile phone.

Later that month, Abdi visited the victim at her home before sexually abusing her while filming it.

The court also heard that indecent images of other children were found on Abdi’s phone.

The Solicitor General Ellie Reeves KC MP said:

Masoud Abdi is a dangerous sexual predator who deliberately targeted a teenager he knew to be 14. He groomed the victim online before sexually abusing her. I welcome the Court of Appeal’s decision to increase Abdi’s sentence. The victim has shown immense courage in coming forward, and I remain committed to holding sexual predators to account and protecting women and girls from abuse.

On 10 September 2025 at Leeds Crown Court, Masoud Abdi was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to one count of sexual activity with a child, three counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, and one count of making indecent images of children. Abdi also received an indefinite restraining order.

On Friday 5 June 2026, Masoud Abdi’s sentence was increased to an 11-year extended sentence, comprising 8 years imprisonment with a license extension of 3 years.