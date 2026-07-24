Attorney General's Office
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Sentence increased for man who brutally murdered former partner in her own home
A man who subjected his partner to controlling and abusive behaviour before murdering her in her own home had his sentence increased after the Attorney General intervened.
Robert Richens, aged 35, of Luther Street, Oxford, had his sentence increased by 3 years and 5 months after the Attorney General, Ellie Reeves KC MP, referred his case to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.
The court heard that Rachael Vaughan was killed by Richens following a prolonged controlling and abusive relationship. On 29 May 2025, Richens fatally assaulted Rachael at her home in Abingdon where nearby residents reported hearing screams during the attack.
Rachael sustained multiple serious injuries as a result of the violent and prolonged assault. After her death, Richens remained at the property for several hours, attempting to clean the scene before leaving, later returning, and calling the police.
The Attorney General Ellie Reeves KC MP said:
Robert Richens brutally murdered Rachael Vaughan in her own home, the place where she should have been safest.
Rachael was subjected to relentlessly controlling and abusive behaviour. I welcome the Court of Appeal’s decision to increase Richens’ sentence. Domestic murder destroys lives and sentences must reflect the horror of such crimes.
On 6 February 2026, at Oxford Crown Court, Robert Richens was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 16 years and 1 month after pleading guilty to murder.
On Thursday 23 July 2026, at the Court of Appeal, Richens’ minimum term was increased to 19 years and 6 months.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/sentence-increased-for-man-who-brutally-murdered-former-partner-in-her-own-home
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