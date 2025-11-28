Attorney General's Office
|Printable version
Sentence increased for prisoner who killed his cellmate
A man who killed his cellmate while in custody awaiting trial had his sentence extended after the Solicitor General intervened.
Vitale Tanga (41), originally from Moldova and of no fixed address, has had his sentence increased by five years after the Solicitor General referred his case to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence (ULS) scheme.
The court heard that in September 2022, Tanga strangled his cellmate, Tajinder Kular, with a kettle cord.
Kular was discovered unconscious by officers and taken to the prison hospital. He died in October 2022 from complications arising from resuscitation and cardiac arrest, and ligature strangulation.
A postmortem found he had ligature marks round his neck, as well as bruising to his face and several broken bones in his neck.
At the time of the murder of Mr Kular, Vitale Tanga was on remand in prison awaiting trial for assault and under investigation for the unrelated murder of Alfred Mattox in 2021.
Vitalie Tanga was originally sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 25 years for Mr Mattox’s murder. Then on 3 July 2025, following his trial for Mr Kular’s murder, he was sentenced to life with a minimum of 27 years and 6 months, to run concurrent with his previous sentence.
The Solicitor General Ellie Reeves MP said:
Vitale Tanga is a violent man, who murdered two men in brutal attacks.
He has not taken any responsibility for his actions and I welcome the court’s decision to extend his sentence after he killed his cell mate, keeping this dangerous offender off our streets and keeping our communities safe.
On 25 November 2025, the Court of Appeal extended Vitale Tanga’s sentence by 5 years to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 32 years and 6 months.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/sentence-increased-for-prisoner-who-killed-his-cellmate
Latest News from
Attorney General's Office
Man who raped and threatened woman has sentence increased24/11/2025 16:20:00
A man who raped and threatened to stab a woman he had been watching for six months had his sentence increased following the Solicitor General’s intervention.
Social worker who ran drugs and weapons network has sentence increased14/11/2025 14:10:00
A children’s social worker who had a double life running a large-scale drug and weapons enterprise had her sentence increased following intervention by the Solicitor General.
Man who threatened rape and murder against air steward has sentence increased12/11/2025 09:15:00
A man who threatened an air steward with rape and murder on an international flight had his sentence increased after Law Officers intervened.
Senior barristers to support government on strategic public cases07/11/2025 11:12:00
Six King's Counsel appointed to new Attorney General’s Senior Treasury Counsel Group
Man who groomed 14-year-old girl has jail sentence increased16/10/2025 09:15:00
A man who groomed and repeatedly sexually abused a 14-year-old girl had his sentence increased after the Solicitor General Ellie Reeves MP intervened.
Attorney General speech - “The Rule of Law: Powering Growth”18/09/2025 13:20:00
Attorney General Lord Hermer KC recently (16 September 2025) delivered a speech titled: “The Rule of Law: Powering Growth” at an event hosted by The Sheriffs of the City of London.
New measures to tackle fraud come into effect02/09/2025 11:12:00
New corporate criminal offence of 'failure to prevent fraud' will hold large organisations to account if they profit from fraud.
Rapists given more jail time after Solicitor General intervenes27/08/2025 10:20:00
Rapists and sex offenders saw their sentences increased under the Unduly Lenient Sentence (ULS) scheme after the Solicitor General Lucy Rigby KC MP intervened.