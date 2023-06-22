Sentence referred to the Court of Appeal as remand time not deducted

The case of Jason Grainger has been referred to the Court of Appeal by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (“CCRC”) because time that he spent in prison on remand was not deducted from his sentence.

In August 2018 Mr Grainger pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court to charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and false imprisonment.

By the time he came to be sentenced in October 2018, he had been remanded in custody for 199 days. The Crown Court sentenced him to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 10 years and the minimum term was later reduced to eight years on appeal.

However, neither the sentencing judge nor the Court of Appeal took account of the 199 days Mr Grainger had spent on remand.

In February 2022, Mr Grainger’s co-defendant, Gavin Trendell, had the time he spent on remand deducted from his sentence by the Court of Appeal, following a successful referral by the CCRC.

CCRC Chairman Helen Pitcher OBE said:

“Our role is to uncover potential miscarriages of justice and refer them to the appropriate appellate court, which in this case is the Court of Appeal, so that they can be put right. This includes when something has gone wrong with sentencing.

“Following the Court of Appeal’s decision to reduce the sentence of his co-defendant, we contacted Mr Grainger and invited him to apply to us, because we were concerned that a similar error had occurred in his case.

“As a result of a careful review, we’ve decided that there is a real possibility that the Court of Appeal will reduce Mr Grainger’s sentence to reflect the 199 days he has already served on remand.”

Mr Grainger was unrepresented in his application to the CCRC.

