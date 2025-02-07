Sentence referred to the Court of Appeal with proposal for substituted hospital order

A man’s sentence has been referred to the Court of Appeal by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC), as there is a real possibility the Court will substitute a restricted hospital order in place of the sentence.

Mr GP was convicted of robbery in 2009 and was sentenced to imprisonment for public protection (IPP) with a minimum custodial term of two years.

Mr GP was not interviewed by the police regarding the incident, as it was determined by a medical examiner that Mr GP would need an appropriate adult for interview, but none could be found. He was charged with robbery, to which he pleaded not guilty. However, he changed his plea to guilty at trial.

Mr GP applied to the Court of Appeal for leave to appeal his sentence, and an appeal was heard but was dismissed.

An application was received by the CCRC in July 2020, supported by evidence from a consultant psychiatrist which, it was argued, demonstrated that Mr GP’s IPP sentence should be substituted for a restricted hospital order under sections 37 and 41 Mental Health Act 1983.

Mr GP previously applied to the CCRC in 2017. This did not result in a referral as the applicant was a serving prisoner at the time, and his responsible clinician did not support a hospital order.

During the latest review the CCRC obtained several fresh expert reports which, along with evidence submitted by Mr GP’s solicitors, and support from his responsible clinician, forms the basis for the referral.

The CCRC now believes there is a real possibility the Court of Appeal will determine a restricted hospital order is the most appropriate sentence for Mr GP and will substitute that for the existing IPP.

