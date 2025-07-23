Sentence tripled for former police officer

A police officer who continued an inappropriate relationship with a vulnerable girl he met on duty over several years has had his sentence increased.

Che Homersham (37), from Southgate in North London, had his sentence increased by 12 months after the Solicitor General Lucy Rigby KC MP referred it under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

The court heard that Homersham met the 16-year-old girl while on duty. He contacted the girl from his personal number under the pretext of taking a personal statement before picking her up and driving her to a remote location. Homersham then asked if he could kiss her but, the victim refused his advances.

This was the start of Homersham’s inappropriate relationship with the teenager over several years, which included describing sexual fantasies and making sexual advances.

Homersham was arrested for a separate matter in August 2023, when his texts to the victim were uncovered.

In a victim personal statement, the girl said that Homersham’s actions has meant she doesn’t trust many people anymore and impacts how she perceives the police.

The Solicitor General Lucy Rigby KC MP said:

Homersham abused his position as a police officer – a role that rightly commands public trust – and I welcome the Court’s decision to increase his sentence.

On 13 May 2025, Che Homersham was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment for misconduct in public office.

On 22 July 2025, his sentence was quashed and tripled to 18 months after it was referred to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.