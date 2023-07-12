Sentencing Council
Sentencing Council: Annual Report 2022/23
We have published our annual report for 2022/23.
The report is Lord Justice William Davis’s first as Chairman of the Sentencing Council, and it documents the Council’s achievements in the context of the objectives we set in our five-year strategy, Sentencing Council strategic objectives 2021-2026, including developing and revising six sets of sentencing guidelines, holding consultations on six offence-specific and overarching guidelines and publishing externally commissioned research on effectiveness of sentencing, public confidence in sentencing and equality and diversity in the work of the Sentencing Council.
