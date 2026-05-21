Sentencing Council
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Sentencing Council consults on draft guidelines for using violence to secure entry
The Sentencing Council has launched a consultation on a proposed guideline for using violence to secure entry (section 6 of the Criminal Law Act 1977).
The consultation is open to everyone; including members of the public, members of the judiciary, legal practitioners, and individuals who work or have an interest in criminal justice.
It will run for 12 weeks from 20 May until 14 August 2026.
Original article link: https://sentencingcouncil.org.uk/latest/sentencing-council-consults-on-draft-guidelines-for-using-violence-to-secure-entry/
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