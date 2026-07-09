Sentencing Council
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Sentencing Council consults on sentencing guidelines for facilitation and endangering another person during a sea crossing to the United Kingdom
The Sentencing Council have launched a consultation seeking views on their proposed sentencing guidelines for immigration offences.
The consultation is open to everyone; including members of the public, members of the judiciary, legal practitioners, individuals who work or have an interest in criminal justice and individuals who work or have an interest in this area.
The consultation will run for 12-weeks from the 8 July to 30 September. Find out more about the consultation and respond here.
Original article link: https://sentencingcouncil.org.uk/latest/sentencing-council-consults-on-sentencing-guidelines-for-facilitation-and-endangering-another-person-during-a-sea-crossing-to-the-united-kingdom/
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