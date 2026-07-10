Sentencing Council
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Sentencing Council launches consultation on strategic objectives for 2027–2030
The Sentencing Council has launched a public consultation on its proposed strategic objectives for the period 2027 to 2030.
The consultation, which will run from 9 July to 30 October, invites views from the public, criminal justice professionals, and all those with an interest in sentencing guidelines and the broader work of the Sentencing Council, on the Council’s future priorities, as its current five-year strategy (2021–2026) draws to a close.
The draft strategic objectives reflect the Council’s ongoing statutory role and the significant progress made in developing sentencing guidelines across the majority of high-volume offences in England and Wales. The proposed objectives are:
- Developing and revising sentencing guidelines
- Producing and using analysis and research to support evidence-based decision-making
- Fulfilling the Council’s Public Sector Equality Duty
- Promoting public understanding of sentencing
As sentencing guidelines are now in place for most major offences and those offences most commonly seen by the courts, the Council expects its future work to focus increasingly on evaluating, maintaining and updating existing guidelines to ensure they remain effective and up to date.
The consultation takes place at a time of change in sentencing law, including the reforms introduced by the Sentencing Act 2026, alongside an increased public interest in how sentencing decisions are made.
Sentencing Council Chair Lady Justice May said:
“Sentencing guidelines are central to promoting consistency, transparency and efficiency in our courts. Judges and practitioners use guidelines every day. As we look ahead to the next three years, we want to hear from as wide a range of voices as possible to ensure our priorities align with those of the wider justice system.
“With guidelines for most major and frequently sentenced offences now in place, our focus is increasingly on making sure guidelines continue to work as intended, supported by robust evidence and careful monitoring, and increasing public understanding of how sentencing decisions are reached.”
The Council will consider all responses carefully before publishing its finalised strategic objectives, alongside a workplan and formal response to the consultation, in Spring 2027.
Notes to editors:
- The Sentencing Council is an independent body that develops sentencing guidelines for courts in England and Wales.
- Sentencing guidelines aim to promote consistency, transparency, and fairness in sentencing, while taking into account factors such as proportionality, victim impact and public confidence.
- Sentencing guidelines must be followed, unless the court is satisfied that it would be contrary to the interest of justice to do so in all the circumstances of a particular case.
- The Council is accountable to Parliament for delivering our statutory obligations, which are set out in the Coroners and Justice Act 2009. The Council is accountable to the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Justice, as our accounting officer, and to Ministers for how we use the public funds that are delegated to the Council. Ministers are also responsible for protecting the Council’s independence.
- The Director General of the Policy, Communications and Analysis Group at the Ministry of Justice is accountable for making sure that effective arrangements are in place for oversight of the Council in its statutory functions and as one of the Ministry's non-departmental bodies.
- The Sentencing Council was established by Parliament to be an independent body which is accountable to Parliament for its work. Judicial Council members are appointed by the Lady Chief Justice with the agreement of the Lord Chancellor. Non-judicial council members are appointed by the Lord Chancellor with the agreement of the Lady Chief Justice.
- For more information, please contact Sentencing Council Press Office by email pressoffice@sentencingcouncil.gov.uk
Original article link: https://sentencingcouncil.org.uk/latest/sentencing-council-launches-consultation-on-strategic-objectives-for-2027-2030/
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