Sentencing Council launches consultation on strategic objectives for 2027–2030

The Sentencing Council has launched a public consultation on its proposed strategic objectives for the period 2027 to 2030.

The consultation, which will run from 9 July to 30 October, invites views from the public, criminal justice professionals, and all those with an interest in sentencing guidelines and the broader work of the Sentencing Council, on the Council’s future priorities, as its current five-year strategy (2021–2026) draws to a close.

The draft strategic objectives reflect the Council’s ongoing statutory role and the significant progress made in developing sentencing guidelines across the majority of high-volume offences in England and Wales. The proposed objectives are:

Developing and revising sentencing guidelines

Producing and using analysis and research to support evidence-based decision-making

Fulfilling the Council’s Public Sector Equality Duty

Promoting public understanding of sentencing

As sentencing guidelines are now in place for most major offences and those offences most commonly seen by the courts, the Council expects its future work to focus increasingly on evaluating, maintaining and updating existing guidelines to ensure they remain effective and up to date.

The consultation takes place at a time of change in sentencing law, including the reforms introduced by the Sentencing Act 2026, alongside an increased public interest in how sentencing decisions are made.

Sentencing Council Chair Lady Justice May said:

“Sentencing guidelines are central to promoting consistency, transparency and efficiency in our courts. Judges and practitioners use guidelines every day. As we look ahead to the next three years, we want to hear from as wide a range of voices as possible to ensure our priorities align with those of the wider justice system.

“With guidelines for most major and frequently sentenced offences now in place, our focus is increasingly on making sure guidelines continue to work as intended, supported by robust evidence and careful monitoring, and increasing public understanding of how sentencing decisions are reached.”

The Council will consider all responses carefully before publishing its finalised strategic objectives, alongside a workplan and formal response to the consultation, in Spring 2027.

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