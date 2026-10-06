Sentencing Council
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Sentencing Council makes amendments to guidelines as a result of legislation
The Sentencing Council has made amendments to various guidelines and tools as a result of provisions in the Sentencing Act 2026 which came into effect on 1 and 5 October 2026.
Changes made on 1 October:
The Imposition of community and custodial sentences guideline
Firstly, the guideline on the Imposition of community and custodial sentences has been amended. The Sentencing Act 2026 renamed the ‘rehabilitation activity requirement’ to ‘probation requirement’ and removed the requirement for courts to specify the maximum number of days on which the offender may be instructed to participate in activities. These changes have been reflected in the guidance. Minor amendments have also been made as a result of operational changes by the Probation Service.
Four new requirements that can be imposed on community orders and suspended sentence orders were introduced by the Sentencing Act 2026. Three of these requirements came into effect on 1 October 2026. The guidance for these requirements was consulted on and is not considered strictly consequential. As such, this guidance will be added to the guideline as soon as the Lord Chancellor and the Lady Chief Justice give their consent to publish. In the meantime, there is a note in the guideline advising courts that three new requirements are now in effect.
Driving disqualifications
The release points for many prisoners will start to change from 1 October onwards. These changes will affect the extension periods that the courts apply to driving disqualifications to reflect time spent in custody. The Council’s guidance on the correct extension to apply in various motoring guidelines, in supplementary information for magistrates, and in table 3 of the overarching guideline on driving disqualification has been changed to reflect the new periods of time offenders are expected to spend in custody.
The Council’s drink-driving calculator has also been updated to take account of the change to the extension period.
A full list of the changes made on 1 October can be found here.
Changes made on 5 October:
Finding of domestic abuse
The Sentencing Council has made amendments to various guidelines as a result of provisions in the Sentencing Act 2026 relating to findings of domestic abuse that came into effect on 5 October 2026.
The guidelines have been updated to alert sentencers and other guideline users to the requirement, in relevant cases, for the court to state that in its view the offence involved domestic abuse carried out by the offender.
Full details of the changes can be found here.
Original article link: https://sentencingcouncil.org.uk/latest/sentencing-council-makes-amendments-to-guidelines-as-a-result-of-legislation/
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