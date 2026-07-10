Sentencing Council
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Sentencing Council publishes Annual Report and launches consultation on future Strategic Objectives
The Sentencing Council has published its Annual Report for 2025/2026, and a public consultation on its Strategic Objectives for the next three years.
- The Annual Report provides a detailed account of the organisation’s performance over the past year, highlighting key achievements, financial results, and progress against its priorities. It marks the final year of our current five-year strategy.
- The Strategic Objectives 2027/2030 consultation seeks views from criminal justice professionals, organisations interested in criminal justice, members of the public, and all those affected by or with an interest in our work, on what priorities the Council should focus on for the period 2027/2030.
- The consultation will run until 30 October, and responses are encouraged from all stakeholders, criminal justice partners and bodies, and members of the wider public.
Original article link: https://sentencingcouncil.org.uk/latest/sentencing-council-publishes-annual-report-and-launches-consultation-on-future-strategic-objectives/
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