Sentencing Council
|Printable version
Sentencing Council publishes equality and diversity review of sentencing guidelines
The Sentencing Council yesterday published the findings of research designed to identify and analyse any potential for the Council’s work to cause disparity in sentencing outcomes across demographic groups.
The research, conducted by the University of Hertfordshire to support the Council’s commitment to “explore and consider issues of equality and diversity relevant to our work”, examined the real and perceived impact of sentencing guidelines on specific groups of offenders. It assessed the potential influence of the language, factors and explanatory texts used in guidelines, as well as their structure, the guideline development process, the Council’s relationship with stakeholders and our communications.
The Council has committed to a programme of work that will allow us to respond to recommendations in this research.
Original article link: https://www.sentencingcouncil.org.uk/news/item/sentencing-council-publishes-equality-and-diversity-review-of-sentencing-guidelines/
Latest News from
Sentencing Council
External research on equality and diversity in the work of the Sentencing Council published10/01/2023 13:10:00
New research that examines the potential and perceived impact of sentencing guidelines on specific groups of offenders has been published by the Sentencing Council.
Reviewing the Totality guideline – consultation05/10/2022 16:05:00
The Council is consulting on proposed changes to the Totality guideline.
Miscellaneous amendments to sentencing guidelines – consultation 202207/09/2022 12:15:00
The Council is seeking views on a series of proposed changes to existing guidelines in our second annual miscellaneous amendments consultation.
Publication of child cruelty offences statistical bulletin03/08/2022 11:20:00
The Sentencing Council has published a statistical bulletin and data tables, explaining current sentencing practice for child cruelty offences.
Terrorism offences sentencing guidelines published27/07/2022 15:25:00
Revised sentencing guidelines for offenders convicted of terrorism offences in England and Wales have been published by the Sentencing Council following consultation.
Publication of terrorism offences data tables27/07/2022 09:15:00
The Sentencing Council has published data tables detailing recent sentencing practice for terrorism offences.
The Council’s business plan 2022/23 and meeting our strategic objectives08/06/2022 10:10:00
We have published our business plan 2022/23 setting out the work the Council will undertake in the coming year to meet our statutory objectives and the objectives we set ourselves in our five-year strategy.
Draft sentencing guidelines for underage sale of knives published01/06/2022 13:20:00
Draft sentencing guidelines for sentencing retailers including large organisations and individual shop owners convicted of selling knives to children in England and Wales were published for consultation today by the Sentencing Council.