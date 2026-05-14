Sentencing Council publishes new guideline for sentencing hare coursing offences

The Council consulted as widely as possible and the range of views and expertise in the responses have contributed greatly to the definitive guideline published today.

Courts are also signposted to two new orders introduced by the PCSC Act: a Dog Disqualification Order and a Recovery Order. These allow courts to disqualify offenders from owning a dog, and order offenders to repay the costs of a dog's seizure and detention.

The guideline includes a range of aggravating factors that reflect the realities of hare coursing activity, including the use of social media to record and promote offences, offending in the presence of children, and breach of a community protection notice — reinforcing the role these orders play in disrupting hare coursing.

Being equipped for searching for or pursuing hares with dogs etc

Being equipped for searching for or pursuing hares with dogs etc

Trespass with intent to search for or pursue hares with dogs etc

Trespass with intent to search for or pursue hares with dogs etc

Four offences associated with hare coursing are covered, reflecting changes introduced by the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts (PCSC) Act 2022:

In line with the new statutory process, the Lady Chief Justice and Lord Chancellor have consented to its issue as a definitive guideline.

The guideline, which has been published following a 12-week public consultation, is designed to ensure courts fully recognise the harm these offences cause when determining their seriousness.

The Sentencing Council has published a new guideline for offences related to hare coursing which will come into effect on 1 June 2026.

His Honour Judge Simon Drew KC, member of the Sentencing Council, said:

“Illegal activities associated with hare coursing cause real harm — to wildlife, to property, to farmers and their families and to the wider rural communities that often deal with the repercussions of this aggressive crime. The strength of feeling we heard through our consultation made clear just how seriously this issue is felt. This guideline ensures the courts have the tools to reflect that harm in sentencing”

Consultees highlighted the serious impact hare coursing can have – even small, informal events can have serious impacts on rural communities. In the draft guidance the Council proposed including a higher culpability factor of “Large group activity” and a corresponding lesser culpability factor of “Lone, or small group activity”. However, having consulted, the most common response on this point was that scale was irrelevant to assessing culpability. As a result, this has been removed as a culpability factor.

The responses also indicate a clear strength of feeling about the serious harm caused to hares and other animals, to the farming landscape and surrounding habitats. Therefore, in addition to the originally suggested injury and distress caused to humans, the Category 1 Harm factors have been expanded to include distress, injury and loss of life to animals, and serious harm caused to property, land, crops or other wildlife habitat.

Further changes made to the guideline after consultation include an increase in the sentencing starting points — with the top of the range for the most serious cases now set at 18 weeks, and improved signposting to compensation orders and confiscation orders under the sentence table.

Chief Inspector Kevin Lacks-Kelly, Head of the UK National Wildlife Crime Unit said:

“I welcome these guidelines and I am confident we can continue to improve the Policing response to Hare Coursing and know that consistent justice will follow. Sentences across the country varies depending on several factors, and having guidance in place will lead to more proportionate and consistent sentencing across the UK and protect our communities.”

A consultation response document and a resource assessment have been published alongside the guideline.

Notes for editors

Embargoed copies of the definitive sentencing guideline and response to the consultation paper are available on request.

Links to the guideline and consultation response document will go live at midnight 14 May

The guideline does not cover the act of hare coursing itself or hunting offences committed under s1 (Hunting wild mammals with dogs) or s5 (Hare coursing) of the Hunting Act 2004. These offences remain fine-only.

There are currently no sentencing guidelines for hare coursing or related offences.

Sentencing guidelines must be followed, unless the court is satisfied that it would be contrary to the interest of justice to do so in all the circumstances of a particular case.

The Sentencing Council was established by Parliament to be an independent body, but accountable to Parliament for its work which is scrutinised by the Justice Select Committee. Justice Ministers are accountable to Parliament for the Sentencing Council’s effectiveness and efficiency, for its use of public funds and for protecting its independence. Judicial Council members are appointed by the Lord Chief Justice with the agreement of the Lord Chancellor. Non-judicial council members are appointed by the Lord Chancellor with the agreement of the Lady Chief Justice.