Sentencing Council responds to the Domestic Homicide Sentencing Review

Today the Council has published a response to recommendations arising from the review of sentencing in domestic homicide cases.

The review made recommendations relating to the manslaughter sentencing guidelines and our guideline for sentencing offences committed in a domestic context.

As part of our response, the Council is consulting on proposals for making changes to the manslaughter guidelines to reflect the seriousness of strangulation and recognise more fully the role played by coercive and controlling behaviour both by the offender towards the victim and by the victim towards to the offender.

These proposals are included in our annual miscellaneous amendments consultation, which opens today.