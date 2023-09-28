Sentencing Council
Sentencing guidelines coming into effect on 1 October 2023
On 1 October 2023, two new guidelines from the Sentencing Council for sentencing offenders convicted of interfering with the administration of justice will come into effect.
The guidelines cover two offences: perverting the course of justice contrary to common law; and witness intimidation under the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994.
There are currently no sentencing guidelines for perverting the course of justice offences and only limited guidance in the magistrates’ courts for witness intimidation.
Perverting the course of justice offences cover a wide range of conduct, from giving false information to police officers at a traffic stop, tampering with evidence or giving false information during a police interview. Witness intimidation includes pressuring witnesses to withdraw allegations or witness statements, or not to give evidence in court.
Original article link: https://www.sentencingcouncil.org.uk/news/item/sentencing-guidelines-coming-into-effect-on-1-october-2023/
