Sentencing Council
|Printable version
Sentencing guidelines for motoring offences published
The Council has published 12 new and revised sentencing guidelines for offenders convicted of motoring offences in England and Wales.
The changes include updated versions of six current guidelines that were published in 2008 and reflect new maximum sentences for some of the offences, including causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by careless driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
We have also published five new guidelines for offences created since the current guidelines were published. They include causing serious injury by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by driving while disqualified.
A new guideline for sentencing offenders convicted of causing injury by wanton or furious driving where a motorist causes injury or death off-road such as in a field or dirt track, or where a cyclist causes death or injury at any location has also been published. The new and revised guidelines, which apply to adults only, will come into effect on 1 July 2023.
Revised guidelines:
- causing death by dangerous driving
- causing death by careless driving when under the influence of drink or drugs
- causing death by careless driving
- causing death by driving whilst disqualified
- causing death by driving whilst unlicensed or uninsured
- dangerous driving
New guidelines:
- causing serious injury by dangerous driving
- causing serious injury by driving whilst disqualified
- causing serious injury by careless driving
- causing injury by wanton or furious driving
- driving or attempting to drive with a specified drug above the specified limit
- being in charge of a motor vehicle with a specified drug above the specified limit
Original article link: https://www.sentencingcouncil.org.uk/news/item/sentencing-guidelines-for-motoring-offences-published/
Latest News from
Sentencing Council
Revised Totality guideline published01/06/2023 15:20:00
The Council has revised the Totality guideline, following consultation.
Sentencing Council Business Plan 2023/2431/05/2023 15:10:00
Today we have published our Business Plan for 2023/24, setting out the work the Council aims to undertake in the year to March 2024 to meet our statutory objectives and the objectives we set ourselves in our five-year strategy.
Updated sentencing guidelines for animal cruelty offences published10/05/2023 15:20:00
The Council has today published updated sentencing guidelines for animal cruelty offences, following consultation.
Animal cruelty offences – New sentencing guidelines published10/05/2023 13:20:00
Updated sentencing guidelines for animal cruelty offences that reflect changes introduced by the Animal Welfare (Sentencing) Act 2021, were published today by the Sentencing Council following consultation.
Published today, review of trend analysis of the Imposition of community and custodial sentences guideline22/03/2023 13:10:00
The Council has today published a report containing findings from a review of trend analysis of the impact of the Imposition guideline in clarifying the principles relating to the imposition of community and custodial sentences.
Miscellaneous amendments to sentencing guidelines – response to second annual consultation10/03/2023 09:10:00
Miscellaneous amendments to sentencing guidelines – response to second annual consultation
Child cruelty offences: Updated sentencing guidelines published08/03/2023 12:05:00
Updates to the sentencing guidelines for offenders convicted of child cruelty offences including causing or allowing death or serious injury in England and Wales, were published yesterday by the Sentencing Council following consultation.
Updated sentencing guidelines for child cruelty offences published08/03/2023 11:05:00
The Council has published updated sentencing guidelines for offenders convicted of child cruelty offences in England and Wales, following consultation.