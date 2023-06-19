Sentencing guidelines for motoring offences published

The Council has published 12 new and revised sentencing guidelines for offenders convicted of motoring offences in England and Wales.

The changes include updated versions of six current guidelines that were published in 2008 and reflect new maximum sentences for some of the offences, including causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by careless driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

We have also published five new guidelines for offences created since the current guidelines were published. They include causing serious injury by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by driving while disqualified.

A new guideline for sentencing offenders convicted of causing injury by wanton or furious driving where a motorist causes injury or death off-road such as in a field or dirt track, or where a cyclist causes death or injury at any location has also been published. The new and revised guidelines, which apply to adults only, will come into effect on 1 July 2023.

Revised guidelines:

New guidelines: