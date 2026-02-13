Sentencing Council
Sentencing offenders with mental disorders, developmental disorders, or neurological impairments – guideline review
The Council has published a research review of the overarching guideline for sentencing offenders with mental disorders, developmental disorders, or neurological impairments, which came into force on 1 October 2020.
The Council is required by statute to monitor the performance of sentencing guidelines. We conducted this review to understand how the guideline is used in practice, how sentencers understand and apply the guideline, and what effect the guideline might have had on sentencing practice.
Original article link: https://sentencingcouncil.org.uk/latest/sentencing-offenders-with-mental-disorders-developmental-disorders-or-neurological-impairments-guideline-review/
