Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Sentencing: The first ever UK prosecution of Russian sanction breaches
Two individuals have been sentenced today (11 April 2025) for breaches of Russian linked financial sanctions for the first time ever in the United Kingdom.
Dmitrii Ovsyannikov, 48, and Alexei Ovsyannikov (AO), 47, have been found guilty of eight counts of breaching financial sanctions and two counts of money laundering at Southwark Crown Court and sentenced to 40 months imprisonment and 15 months imprisonment suspended for 15 months respectively.
Both defendants are Russian nationals and hold Russian passports.
Dmitrii Ovsyannikov held senior positions in the Russian government structure such as being the former governor of Sevastopol, in the Russian occupied Crimea and a Deputy Minister. The European Union (which the United Kingdom was a member) introduced financial sanctions against certain Russian linked or backed individuals. When the UK left the EU; Dmitrii Ovsyannikov remained a designated person within the sanctions’ regime for this county and so he has been so since November 2017 to the present day.
When Dmitrii Ovsyannikov lost his position as the Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade in Russia and he applied to have his EU sanctions lifted and looked to move to London where he acquired a British passport, which he was issued with in January 2023.
Once in London, Dmitrii Ovsyannikov applied for a Halifax bank account on 6 February 2023. The next day he applied to have his designated status revoked in the UK after previously being successful in the European Union. His wife, Ekaterina Ovsyannikov, transferred £1,000 into his bank account on 8 February.
Around 22 February of that year, Dmitrii Ovsyannikov attended a Mercedes Benz showroom and attempted to buy a Mercedes Benz GLC 300 at the cost of £54,000. Over the next couple of days, Ekaterina transferred a further £75,000 into her husband’s bank account.
However, his bank accounts were frozen once it was realised that he was on the UK’s sanctions list. His brother Alexi purchased the car Dmitrii Ovsyannikov then had use of the vehicle.
Later in the year Alexei left his debit card for Dmitrii Ovsyannikov to use in shops around Clapham and Balham after he went on a trip to Vienna.
In May 2024 Alexi made funds available to Dmitrii Ovsyannikov to use to pay private school fees for around £17,000 for his children. AO paid school fees on behalf of his brother.
All of these financial and attempted transactions are in contravention of the financial sanctions regime created by the UK government.
The Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office confirmed that Dmitrii Ovsyannikov remains on the financial sanctions list on 7th July 2023.
Julius Capon of the Crown Prosecution Service said: “The sanctions regime was introduced against key individuals in an attempt to encourage Russia to cease military actions in foreign countries because it was hoped those with power will be hampered in doing their normal international business dealings.
“Dmitrii Ovsyannikov was a high-profile official who was appointed by President Vladimir Putin as the Governor of Sevastopol after Crimea was illegally annexed by Russia. He knew he had been on the UK sanctions list since 2017 but choose to ignore this.
“Another member of his family sought deliberately to breach the sanctions to live their own lavish lifestyle and show complete disregard for the law.
“We hope this send a clear message that the CPS and NCA investigators will work closely together to robustly seek the convictions of sanction busters.
“We will start proceeds of crime proceedings to get back illegally obtained cash and assets.”
Graeme Biggar, Director General of the NCA said: “Dmitrii Ovsiannikov and his family clearly knew that he was subject to these sanctions and deliberately took steps to circumvent the controls.
“These convictions demonstrate not only that designated individuals are on our radar, but so are those who enable breaches of the regulations.
“Today’s verdict is testament to the hard work and determination of the NCA’s Combatting Kleptocracy Cell, which has delivered more than 180 disruptions to remove or reduce a criminal threat posed by Putin-linked elites and their enablers since the invasion of Ukraine.”
Notes to editors
- Julius Capon is a Unit Head for CPS Serious Economic Organised and International Directorate (SEOCID)
- Dmitrii Ovsyannikov (DOB: 21/02/1977) was found guilty of eight counts of intentionally participating in activities that knowingly would breach Russian sanctions and two counts of money laundering related offences and has been sentenced to 40 months imprisonment
- Alexei Ovsyannikov (DOB: 14/01/1978) was found guilty of of two counts of intentionally participating in activities that knowingly would breach Russian sanctions and sentenced to 15 months imprisonment suspended for 15 months and to serve a curfew between 22.00 and 06.00
- Ekaterina Ovsyannikov (DOB: 20/12/1977) appeared on trial and was acquitted
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/sentencing-first-ever-uk-prosecution-russian-sanction-breaches
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Notting Hill Carnival attacker guilty of murdering young mother10/04/2025 10:20:00
A man who fatally stabbed a young mother during the Notting Hill Carnival has been convicted of murder.
Prison Governor convicted of having relationship with drug-dealing prisoner09/04/2025 16:10:00
A former prison governor has been found guilty of having a relationship with a prisoner and accepting a Mercedes from him as a gift.
No charges for police officer following deaths of two boys in south Wales crash08/04/2025 10:20:00
The Crown Prosecution Service has decided it will not bring criminal charges against a South Wales Police officer following the deaths of Harvey Evans, 15, and Kyrees Sullivan, 16, in an electric bicycle crash in Ely, Cardiff, on 22 May 2023.
Money launderers used romance fraud to scam 40 victims out of an estimated £3.25 million07/04/2025 09:20:00
Five money launderers have been convicted for exploiting victims through romance fraud for a loss of £3.25 million.
Woman found guilty of shaking baby girl to death04/04/2025 13:10:00
A woman from Gloucestershire has been convicted of manslaughter in relation to the death of a baby.
Woman found guilty of shaking baby girl to death04/04/2025 10:10:00
A woman from Gloucestershire has been convicted of manslaughter in relation to the death of a baby.
CPS authorises charges following investigation into Legacy Independent Funeral Directors03/04/2025 09:25:00
Robin Weyell, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Humberside Police to charge Robert Bush, 47, of East Yorkshire, with 64 offences including fraud, fraudulent trading, theft, and preventing a lawful and decent burial, following an investigation into Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull.
Non-consensual intimate images set to be seized from abusers to protect welfare of victims25/03/2025 12:20:00
OFFENDERS who share intimate images without consent could expect to forfeit those devices as guidance for prosecutors is updated.