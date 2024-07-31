Home Office
Separated Afghan families to be reunited
Afghans resettled in the UK under Pathway 1 of the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme will be reunited with their families.
Afghan families separated during the evacuation from Kabul in August 2021 will no longer be left in limbo as the Home Secretary yesterday confirmed the expansion of the UK’s flagship Afghan resettlement scheme, the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS).
Afghans who were evacuated to the UK under Pathway 1 of the ACRS who travelled without their immediate family members can now refer their closest family members. This includes children who were under the age of 18 at the time of the evacuation, and spouses or partners, for relocation to the UK. Children evacuated without their parents will also be able to make a referral to relocate their parents or siblings here, and can be supported to complete their application by a trusted adult.
UK-based Afghans are now able to submit a referral for their family members via an online form which is now available as of yesterday (Tuesday 30 July). The window for referrals will remain open for 3 months until 30 October 2024. The government will consider additional family members in exceptional circumstances.
Immigration and Citizenship Minister Seema Malhotra yesterday said:
It’s been almost 3 years since the evacuation of Kabul, and yet there remains an urgent need to ensure that those who assisted our efforts in Afghanistan by upholding democracy, freedom and human rights, often at huge personal risk to themselves and their families can be reunited.
It is our moral duty to ensure that families who were tragically separated are reunited and are not left at the mercy of the Taliban, which is why I have expanded ACRS so that those who were left behind can be resettled in the UK. Afghans did right by us, and we will do right by them, ensuring our system is fair and supports those most-at risk and vulnerable.
Operation Pitting, which took place between 13 and 28 August 2021, was one of the UK’s largest airlifts with over 15,000 people evacuated from Kabul in 2 weeks. The speed and unprecedented circumstances of the evacuation led to people being evacuated to the UK without their immediate family members.
During Operation Pitting, the UK ‘called forward’ for evacuation a number of people identified as being particularly at risk including female politicians, members of the LGBT+ community, women’s rights activists and judges. These people were resettled in the UK under Pathway 1 of the ACRS which prioritises the resettlement of vulnerable Afghans who are eligible. The scheme remains open and the government will continue to work with the UNHCR, likeminded partners, and countries neighbouring Afghanistan to support people’s safe passage to the UK.
Under the expansion of the scheme, family members will also need to attend a visa application centre to submit their biometrics and travel documents before their visa is issued and they can travel to the UK.
Afghan citizens resettlement scheme: Separated Families Pathway – GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/separated-afghan-families-to-be-reunited
