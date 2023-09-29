Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
Separation Agreement Joint Committee between the UK and EEA EFTA states: joint statement from the fourth meeting
This statement follows the meeting of the Separation Agreement Joint Committee on 27 September 2023 meeting.
The fourth meeting of the Separation Agreement Joint Committee was held in Brussels today (27 September 2023), chaired by officials from the Kingdom of Norway, with representatives from Iceland, the Principality of Liechtenstein, and the United Kingdom (UK) in attendance.
The Committee was established by the Separation Agreement to monitor its implementation and application. The Separation Agreement ensures that nationals of Iceland, Liechtenstein or Norway (‘the EEA EFTA States’) already living in the UK, or UK nationals living in the EEA EFTA States at the end of the transition period, have largely the same rights as before the UK left the EU. In addition to the right of residence, these include entitlements to social security and the recognition of professional qualifications.
During the meeting, representatives from the EEA EFTA States and the UK updated each other about their implementation and application of the Separation Agreement, focusing on the provisions relating to citizens’ rights. Representatives of the EFTA Surveillance Authority and the Independent Monitoring Authority also attended, presenting information on the monitoring of the implementation and application of the Separation Agreement.
The EEA EFTA States and the UK adopted a Decision amending Part I of Annex I to the Separation Agreement, in order to include recent relevant Decisions of the Administrative Commission for the Coordination of Social Security Systems.
The EEA EFTA States and the UK continue to work together to ensure the correct implementation and application of the Separation Agreement, to provide certainty to citizens.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/separation-agreement-joint-committee-between-the-uk-and-eea-efta-states-joint-statement-from-the-fourth-meeting
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
UK announces new sanctions in response to Russian sham elections in Ukraine29/09/2023 15:25:00
Latest sanctions package holds those who would undermine Ukraine's sovereignty to account.
Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden’s speech to the UN General Assembly: 22 September 202325/09/2023 16:10:00
Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden’s speech given recently (22 September 2023) to the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.
Deputy Prime Minister's speech at the United Nations Security Council21/09/2023 14:10:00
Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden’s speech on Ukraine at the United Nations Security Council in New York on 20 September 2023, as it was delivered.
UK announces “transformational” support to boost global health at UNGA21/09/2023 13:10:00
New UK funding will help achieve UN Sustainable Development Goals by boosting health security and improving health and wellbeing around the world.
UK pushes protections for international marine biodiversity20/09/2023 15:07:00
The UK Government has today reaffirmed its commitment as a leader on international nature conservation at the UN General Assembly.
UK to announce action to help achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals at the UN General Assembly18/09/2023 14:10:00
The Deputy Prime Minister will head up the UK delegation for the United Nations General Assembly High-Level Week.
UK announces new support to Libya in response to devastating floods14/09/2023 11:10:00
The UK has announced a new package of support for Libya following the devastating floods.
UK deploys search and rescue teams to Morocco following earthquake12/09/2023 10:25:00
Sixty UK search and rescue specialists, 4 search dogs and rescue equipment deployed to Morocco following 6.8 magnitude earthquake.