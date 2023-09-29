Separation Agreement Joint Committee between the UK and EEA EFTA states: joint statement from the fourth meeting

This statement follows the meeting of the Separation Agreement Joint Committee on 27 September 2023 meeting.

The fourth meeting of the Separation Agreement Joint Committee was held in Brussels today (27 September 2023), chaired by officials from the Kingdom of Norway, with representatives from Iceland, the Principality of Liechtenstein, and the United Kingdom (UK) in attendance.

The Committee was established by the Separation Agreement to monitor its implementation and application. The Separation Agreement ensures that nationals of Iceland, Liechtenstein or Norway (‘the EEA EFTA States’) already living in the UK, or UK nationals living in the EEA EFTA States at the end of the transition period, have largely the same rights as before the UK left the EU. In addition to the right of residence, these include entitlements to social security and the recognition of professional qualifications.

During the meeting, representatives from the EEA EFTA States and the UK updated each other about their implementation and application of the Separation Agreement, focusing on the provisions relating to citizens’ rights. Representatives of the EFTA Surveillance Authority and the Independent Monitoring Authority also attended, presenting information on the monitoring of the implementation and application of the Separation Agreement.

The EEA EFTA States and the UK adopted a Decision amending Part I of Annex I to the Separation Agreement, in order to include recent relevant Decisions of the Administrative Commission for the Coordination of Social Security Systems.

The EEA EFTA States and the UK continue to work together to ensure the correct implementation and application of the Separation Agreement, to provide certainty to citizens.