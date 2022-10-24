HM Land Registry
September 2022 Transaction Data
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in September 2022.
Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.
In September:
- HM Land Registry completed more than 1,858,990 applications to change or query the Land Register
- the South East topped the table of regional applications with 433,539
HM Land Registry completed 1,858,997 applications in September compared with 1,926,517 in August and 1,659,680 last September 2021, of which:
- 344,290 were applications for register updates compared with 363,448 in August
- 987,206 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 1,025,643 in August
- 252,254 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 249,582 in August
- 16,285 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 18,238 in August
