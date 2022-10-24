September 2022 Transaction Data

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in September 2022.

Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.

In September:

HM Land Registry completed more than 1,858,990 applications to change or query the Land Register

the South East topped the table of regional applications with 433,539

HM Land Registry completed 1,858,997 applications in September compared with 1,926,517 in August and 1,659,680 last September 2021, of which:

344,290 were applications for register updates compared with 363,448 in August

987,206 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 1,025,643 in August

252,254 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 249,582 in August

16,285 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 18,238 in August

