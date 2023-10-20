HM Land Registry
September 2023 Transaction Data
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in September 2023.
Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.
In September:
- HM Land Registry completed over 1,730,760 applications to change or query the Land Register
- the South East topped the table of regional applications with 389,691
HM Land Registry completed 1,730,767 applications in September compared with 1,795,490 in August and 1,858,990 last September 2022, of which:
- 304,718 were applications for register updates compared with 296,622 in August
- 944,174 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 998,120 in August
- 191,632 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 203,004 in August
- 70,505 were transactions for value compared with 84,299 in August
- 18,469 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 17,388 in August
New Digital Property Market Steering Group formed to drive crucial digital transformation in the land and property market02/08/2023 13:05:00
An important coming together of key industry partners under a shared vision at a pivotal time for the property market.
