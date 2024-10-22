September 2024 Transaction Data

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in Septemer 2024.

Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.

In September:

HM Land Registry completed more than 1,934,910 applications to change or query the Land Register

the South East topped the table of regional applications with 437,185

HM Land Registry completed 1,934,916 applications in September compared with 1,876,215 in August and 1,730,767 last September 2023, of which:

286,474 were applications for register updates compared with 285,515 in August

1,119,845 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 1,073,999 in August

197,651 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 197,468 in August

77,774 were transactions for value compared with 78,219 in August

16,471 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 18,417 in August

