HM Land Registry
|Printable version
September 2024 Transaction Data
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in Septemer 2024.
Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.
In September:
- HM Land Registry completed more than 1,934,910 applications to change or query the Land Register
- the South East topped the table of regional applications with 437,185
HM Land Registry completed 1,934,916 applications in September compared with 1,876,215 in August and 1,730,767 last September 2023, of which:
- 286,474 were applications for register updates compared with 285,515 in August
- 1,119,845 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 1,073,999 in August
- 197,651 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 197,468 in August
- 77,774 were transactions for value compared with 78,219 in August
- 16,471 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 18,417 in August
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/september-2024-transaction-data
Latest News from
HM Land Registry
UK House Price Index for August 202417/10/2024 11:10:00
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
August 2024 Transaction Data27/09/2024 11:10:00
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in August 2024.
UK House Price Index for July 202419/09/2024 15:20:00
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Working together: HM Land Registry's Annual Report 2023-2413/09/2024 12:05:00
Working together, our Annual Report and Accounts 2023-24, were published yesterday (12 September 2024).
Changes to fees for HM Land Registry’s information services from December12/09/2024 15:15:00
Information services fees will increase by £4, the first increase in more than 10 years.
July 2024 Transaction Data22/08/2024 11:10:00
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in July 2024.
UK House Price Index for June 202414/08/2024 14:15:00
The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Local land charges achieve a century02/08/2024 15:10:00
Broxbourne in Hertfordshire has become the 100th local authority to migrate its local land charges data to the national Local Land Charges Register.