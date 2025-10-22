HM Land Registry
September 2025 Transaction Data
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in September 2025.
Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.
In September:
- HM Land Registry completed 1,983,030 applications to change or query the Land Register
- the South East topped the table of regional applications with 445,564
HM Land Registry completed 1,983,030 applications in September compared with 1,748,118 in August 2025 and 1,934,916 last September 2024, of which:
- 325,589 were applications for register updates compared with 285,459 in August
- 1,114,585 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 986,558 in August
- 223,170 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 193,398 in August
- 86,570 were transactions for value compared with 94,756 in August
- 15,389 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 15,105 in August
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/september-2025-transaction-data
