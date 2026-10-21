September 2026 Transaction Data

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in September 2026.

Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.

In September:

HM Land Registry completed over 2,008,860 applications to change or query the Land Register

The South East topped the table of regional applications with 454,286

HM Land Registry completed 2,008,867 applications in September compared with 1,823,949 in August 2026 and 1,983,030 in September 2025, of which:

355,599 were applications for register updates compared with 348,570 in August

1,119,200 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 989,677 in August

217,803 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 194,740 in August

100,742 were transactions for value compared with 98,471 in August

19,685 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 18,804 in August

Applications by region and country

Top 5 local authority areas

September 2026 applications

Top 5 customers

September 2026 applications

Access the full dataset on our Use land and property data service.