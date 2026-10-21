HM Land Registry
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September 2026 Transaction Data
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in September 2026.
Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.
In September:
- HM Land Registry completed over 2,008,860 applications to change or query the Land Register
- The South East topped the table of regional applications with 454,286
HM Land Registry completed 2,008,867 applications in September compared with 1,823,949 in August 2026 and 1,983,030 in September 2025, of which:
- 355,599 were applications for register updates compared with 348,570 in August
- 1,119,200 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 989,677 in August
- 217,803 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 194,740 in August
- 100,742 were transactions for value compared with 98,471 in August
- 19,685 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 18,804 in August
Applications by region and country
Top 5 local authority areas
Top 5 customers
Access the full dataset on our Use land and property data service.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/september-2026-transaction-data
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