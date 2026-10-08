Met Office
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September 2026 weather stats: A breakdown by county
September 2026 brought a warm month across the UK, with county-level statistics showing temperatures above average almost everywhere.
While much of England experienced a relatively dry month, wetter conditions were more frequent across western and northern Scotland, creating a marked rainfall contrast across the country
Temperatures consistently above average
A defining feature of September was the widespread warmth. Maximum, minimum and mean temperatures were above average across all counties in the dataset, indicating that warmer-than-normal conditions extended from southern England to northern Scotland.
The highest average maximum temperatures were recorded across south-east England. Greater London recorded an average maximum temperature of 22.9°C while Essex and Surrey both exceeded 22°C, alongside Cambridgeshire, Kent, Berkshire and Hertfordshire. Temperature anomalies were particularly notable in Greater London, where maximum temperatures were 3.1°C above average, and in Surrey where temperatures were 3.0°C above average.
Overnight temperatures were also unusually mild. The highest minimum temperatures were observed the Isle of Wight at 13.9°C. Across many counties in southern and eastern England, minimum temperatures were more than 2°C above average, reflecting the persistence of mild air throughout the month.
Mean temperatures reinforced this picture. The highest monthly mean temperature was recorded in Greater London at 18.0°C and Essex, the Isle of Wight and Suffolk at around 17.5°C. Most counties recorded mean temperature anomalies between 1°C and 3°C above average, highlighting the widespread nature of the warmth.
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Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/blog/2026/september-2026-weather-stats-a-breakdown-by-county-
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