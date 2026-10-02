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September 2026 weather stats: A regional breakdown
September 2026 was characterised by notably warm conditions across the UK, with temperatures widely above the long-term average and many regions enjoying more sunshine than usual.
While rainfall varied from region to region, much of England experienced a relatively dry month, particularly in eastern and south-eastern areas. The latest provisional statistics highlight a month that was warmer than average almost everywhere, with the strongest temperature anomalies recorded across southern and eastern England.
A notably warm month
Temperatures during September were above average across all regions of the UK. Mean temperature anomalies ranged from +0.8°C in northern Scotland to as much as +2.4°C in East Anglia and south-east England. East Anglia recorded a mean temperature of 17.2°C, 2.4°C above average, while southeast and central south England also reached 17.1°C, likewise 2.4°C above average.
Maximum daytime temperatures were particularly high across southern and eastern parts of England. East Anglia recorded an average maximum temperature of 22.0°C, 2.7°C above the long-term average, while southeast and central south England reached 21.9°C, also 2.7°C above average. The Midlands recorded an average maximum of 20.3°C, 2.2°C above normal, and east England and the northeast recorded 19.5°C, 2.2°C above average.
Even in Scotland, temperatures were well above normal. East Scotland recorded a mean temperature anomaly of +1.1°C, while western Scotland experienced a mean temperature of 13.0°C, 1.2°C above average.
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Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/blog/2026/september-2026-weather-stats-a-regional-breakdown-
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