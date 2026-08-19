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“September heatwave?” “Cold snap?”: Met Office weather headline review
Recent weather headlines have focused on everything from a potential September heatwave to plunging temperatures, flooding and even wintry weather.
But, how do these claims compare with the latest Met Office forecast?
In this review, we take a closer look at some of the most prominent headlines and compare them with the current outlook for the remainder of August and into September.
Are we heading for a sixth heatwave in September?
“UK weather maps plunge to 6C before possible sixth heatwave in September” is one of several headlines suggesting that another spell of significant heat could be on the horizon.
The latest Met Office outlook does indicate that temperatures may trend above average at times into September. However, the dominant weather signal for the remainder of August is for a more unsettled pattern, with frequent showers, spells of rain and temperatures generally close to seasonal averages.
While hotter spells cannot be ruled out later in the period, confidence decreases significantly beyond the next week or two. At present, a return to the exceptional heat experienced earlier this month does not appear to be the most likely outcome.
READ MORE: Will we finally see some meaningful rain this week?
The current forecast points towards low pressure remaining influential through the rest of August, bringing more widespread rainfall than many areas have seen recently. Temperatures are generally expected to remain near or a little above average.
Could Britain be in for a September heatwave?
Another headline claims that the “Met Office warns Britain could be in for September heatwave”.
The longer-range forecast does suggest temperatures could trend above average as we move through early September, particularly towards southern parts of the UK. However, it also highlights an ongoing unsettled pattern, with wetter-than-average weather likely to continue, particularly towards the north or northwest.
This means that while a heatwave remains one possible outcome later in the period, it is far from certain and is only one of several potential scenarios being considered by forecast guidance.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/blog/2026/september-heatwave-cold-snap-met-office-weather-headline-review
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