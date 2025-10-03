September wrap-up: What the techUK Health and Social Care Programme delivered

September has been an important month for techUK’s Health and Social Care Programme, marked by significant progress in convening stakeholders around some of the sector’s most pressing priorities including reforming social care, and advancing digital transformation.

One of the major highlights was the relaunch of the Social Care Working Group. A significant step forward in ensuring that social care has a stronger, more consistent voice within the digital transformation agenda.

At the inaugural meeting we were delighted to host Sally Warren, Interim Director General for Adult Social Care at the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), for an opening conversation with members.

Sally provided invaluable insights on the policy environment surrounding adult social care, highlighting the long-standing challenges of sustainable funding, workforce shortages, and system integration, while also recognising the growing opportunities for innovation and technology adoption.

In parallel, our team has been working closely with NHS England on its digital architecture and procurement agenda. A well-attended roundtable with Sonia Patel, CTO at NHS England, centred on the development of the One Digital Architecture Charter, an initiative designed to bring consistency, interoperability, and sustainability to how health systems adopt technology.

Sonia stressed the importance of creating a shared vision for digital transformation across NHS organisations and suppliers. techUK will continue to liaise with Sonia and her team on this important initiative!

Complementing this, we also hosted a high-level dialogue with the NHS London Procurement Partnership (LPP). This session provided members with direct insights into how LPP is approaching procurement transformation, its alignment with the national digital architecture strategy, and opportunities for industry collaboration to deliver value for patients.

