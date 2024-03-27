National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Serial drug smuggler landed with 11 year jail sentence after being caught with cocaine at Birmingham airport
A man responsible for smuggling hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of cocaine into the UK via Birmingham Airport has been jailed.
Tasco Lambert, 46, from Hall Green in Birmingham, became the subject of a National Crime Agency investigation in August 2023 after he was detained following his arrival on a flight from Montego Bay.
Border Force officers carrying out checks on incoming passengers x-rayed his luggage, and found nine rectangular packages inside his suitcase. Eight contained high purity cocaine, in total weighing around 8.25 kilos.
If adulterated and sold the cocaine would have had a street value of around £660,000.
The ninth package contained around 100g of herbal cannabis.
Lambert denied responsibility for the drugs being in his baggage, claiming he’d been to Jamaica for a last minute holiday with a friend.
NCA investigators were able to identify a further three trips made by Lambert to Jamaica in 2022 and 2023, two from Manchester and one from Gatwick.
Lambert denied importing class A and B drugs, but on Friday 16 February, following a four day trial, a jury at Birmingham Crown Court found him guilty of both offences. He was sentenced to 11 years in prison today, 27 March.
In 2001, he was convicted and sentenced to 18 months in prison after being caught smuggling cannabis into Heathrow.
NCA branch operations manager Paul Boniface said:
“Tasco Lambert was a professional drug smuggler who thought he could beat the system.
“He didn’t learn his lesson following his first conviction, and now he’ll serve a significant period of time in prison for this latest offence.
“Working with law enforcement partners like Border Force we are determined to do all we can to disrupt the organised crime gangs involved in drug supply, and that includes targeting couriers like Lambert who are crucial to their business models.”
Phillip Holiday, Regional Director, Border Force said:
“Our Border Force officers played a pivotal role in detecting and seizing thousands of pounds worth of cocaine which ensured that this dangerous criminal was arrested and brought to justice.
“We remain committed to stopping dangerous drugs from entering the country and continue to work relentlessly to keep the public safe and our borders secure.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/serial-drug-smuggler-landed-with-11-year-jail-sentence-after-being-caught-with-cocaine-at-birmingham-airport
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Convicted drug smuggler given extra jail time for breaching serious crime prevention order25/03/2024 16:15:00
A convicted drug smuggler from Yorkshire has been given an additional ten months in jail for breaching the terms of a serious crime prevention order (SCPO) imposed after his conviction.
Six arrested in National Crime Agency people smuggling investigation21/03/2024 10:20:00
Six men have yesterday (20 March) been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to facilitate illegal migration as part of a National Crime Agency probe into a London-based people smuggling network.
Money laundering network boss hit with multi-million pound confiscation order20/03/2024 13:20:00
The ringleader of a money laundering group that smuggled tens of millions of pounds of criminal cash out of the UK has been hit with a confiscation order.
Eight-year NCA investigation into major people smuggling OCG concludes with final two convictions18/03/2024 14:05:00
Two east London criminals who arranged for migrants to be smuggled into the UK using lorries and small aircraft have been convicted, following a major eight-year investigation by the National Crime Agency into the activities of a significant Albanian organised crime syndicate.
NCA seizes holiday home linked to South East Antrim UDA18/03/2024 10:10:00
A seaside holiday home believed to have been purchased with the proceeds of fraud and money laundering has been seized and recovered by the National Crime Agency as part of a civil recovery investigation under the Proceeds of Crime Act.
Men jailed for attempting to smuggle migrants including a 6-year-old boy out of the UK18/03/2024 09:10:00
Two men who attempted to smuggle 39 migrants out of the UK in the back of a refrigerated lorry have been jailed for 12 years.
10 firearms recovered and man charged in National Crime Agency investigation15/03/2024 14:15:00
Ten firearms have been recovered and a man charged in a National Crime Agency investigation into the conversion of blank firing weapons.
Suspected leader of Kurdish people smuggling network arrested in Portsmouth14/03/2024 14:15:00
A man suspected of being a significant figure in a Kurdish organised crime group involved in smuggling people to the UK in boats and HGVs has been arrested by the National Crime Agency.