Serial killer convicted over 1999 murder and kidnap

A serial killer who murdered five women in 2006 has pleaded guilty to murdering another teenager seven years earlier.

The 1999 murder of Victoria Hall had remained unsolved for more than two decades.

After a failed attempt to kidnap a 22-year-old woman on 18 September 1999, Wright kidnapped and murdered 17-year-old Victoria the following day.

Wright, now aged 67, yesterday pleaded guilty to kidnap and murder before his trial at the Old Bailey was due to begin.

He also pleaded guilty to the attempted kidnap of the then-22-year-old woman.

Samantha Woolley, a specialist prosecutor who led the CPS case against Wright, yesterday said:

"Justice has finally been achieved for Victoria Hall after 26 years. “The meticulous work we have carried out with Suffolk Police, supporting their restarted investigation over the past six years and working hard to build this case to court, has resulted in Wright admitting his guilt. “This outcome should make plain that time does not preclude a successful prosecution; we will doggedly pursue justice for the victims of non-recent crimes, no matter how many decades have passed. “Our thoughts remain with Victoria’s family, and all those who loved and cherished her at this incredibly difficult time. "We also hold in mind Emily Doherty and her family, and anyone else affected by this tragic case.”

Steve Wright will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on Friday, 6 February.

