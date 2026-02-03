Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Serial killer convicted over 1999 murder and kidnap
A serial killer who murdered five women in 2006 has pleaded guilty to murdering another teenager seven years earlier.
The 1999 murder of Victoria Hall had remained unsolved for more than two decades.
After a failed attempt to kidnap a 22-year-old woman on 18 September 1999, Wright kidnapped and murdered 17-year-old Victoria the following day.
Wright, now aged 67, yesterday pleaded guilty to kidnap and murder before his trial at the Old Bailey was due to begin.
He also pleaded guilty to the attempted kidnap of the then-22-year-old woman.
Samantha Woolley, a specialist prosecutor who led the CPS case against Wright, yesterday said:
"Justice has finally been achieved for Victoria Hall after 26 years.
“The meticulous work we have carried out with Suffolk Police, supporting their restarted investigation over the past six years and working hard to build this case to court, has resulted in Wright admitting his guilt.
“This outcome should make plain that time does not preclude a successful prosecution; we will doggedly pursue justice for the victims of non-recent crimes, no matter how many decades have passed.
“Our thoughts remain with Victoria’s family, and all those who loved and cherished her at this incredibly difficult time.
"We also hold in mind Emily Doherty and her family, and anyone else affected by this tragic case.”
Steve Wright will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on Friday, 6 February.
Notes to Editors
- Steve Gerald James Wright (DOB: 24/04/1958) pleaded guilty of the kidnap and murder of Victoria Hall and the attempted kidnap of Emily Doherty.
- He will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on 6 February 2026.
- In February 2008, Wright was convicted of murdering five women in Ipswich. He was sentenced to a whole life order.
- Samantha Woolley is a Specialist Prosecutor with the Complex Casework unit in CPS East of England.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/east-england/news/serial-killer-convicted-over-1999-murder-and-kidnap
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
North Sea boat crash captain convicted over ‘exceptionally bad’ negligence leading to death of crew member03/02/2026 15:25:00
A Russian boat captain has been found guilty of gross negligence manslaughter after failing to take any action to prevent a crash between two ships in the North Sea which led to an explosion and the death of a member of crew.
Teenage abuser jailed for brutal attack that killed girlfriend’s unborn child02/02/2026 11:15:00
A 19-year-old man who violently attacked his pregnant girlfriend and caused the death of their unborn son has been jailed.
Fraudster used financial payments to help scam over £300,000 from the NHS has been sentenced30/01/2026 17:25:00
Ex NHS credit controller was a key player in a fraud with others that amounted to an actual loss to the taxpayer of over £200,000 and he tried to steal another £100,000 has today (30 January 2026) been sentenced.
Money launderer agrees to hand over £300k of illicit cash30/01/2026 12:10:00
A man who was convicted of money laundering in 2008 and his wife have agreed to hand over £337,500 after the Crown Prosecution Service uncovered that he had been using unexplained funds to finance a property empire.
Man who destroyed ULEZ camera with explosive device is convicted29/01/2026 12:25:00
A man has been found guilty of using a home-made bomb to destroy a newly installed Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) camera in southeast London.
Man jailed for printing 3D gun parts at London flat29/01/2026 11:25:00
A man caught attempting to print a 3D semi-automatic weapon at his home in east London has been jailed for a total of 15 years.
More rape victims to be given a stronger voice before prosecutors stop their cases29/01/2026 10:25:00
More rape victims across the country will have the chance to ask for a second review before their cases are stopped in court, as a landmark Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) pilot expands into three further Areas.
Solicitor General announces expansion of Victim’s Right to Review scheme27/01/2026 16:22:00
More rape and sexual assault survivors across England and Wales will have the right to ask for their cases to be reviewed before a final decision to offer no evidence is made after pilot scheme is significantly expanded into three more regions.