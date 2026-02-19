Serial waste crook forced to pay over £1.4 million for widespread illegal dumping

Company boss handed suspended prison sentence and massive bill for illegally dumping thousands of tonnes of waste across England.

A prolific waste criminal has been ordered to hand over more than £1.4 million for illegally dumping in excess of 4,275 tonnes of waste across England.

A nationwide investigation by the Environment Agency uncovered a network of 16 illegal dumping sites, stretching from the northeast to the south coast. Farms, a historic manor house and a nature reserve were among the locations trashed.

Varun Datta, 36, of Little Chester Street, London, must now pay £1.1 million, reflecting the financial benefit from his crimes, plus £100,000 in compensation and £200,000 in prosecution costs. He was also slapped with a prison sentence of four months suspended for 18 months, as well as 30 days’ rehabilitation and 200 hours of unpaid work.

The shocking case, which concluded in Birmingham Crown Court last Friday (13 February), involved the prosecution of two other men, with one being fined and the other facing a suspended sentence, rehabilitation and unpaid work. Warrants for the arrest of two other men are still active.

Emma Viner, Enforcement and Investigations Manager in the Environment Agency’s National Environmental Crime Unit, said:

We are glad to see the perpetrators brought to justice in this appalling case. Despite their attempts to conceal their criminality, our in-depth investigation spanning the length and breadth of the country ultimately uncovered those responsible. We will never stop fighting to end the scourge of waste crime which scars our environment and communities.

Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds said:

This is a shocking case of illegal waste dumping, orchestrated by a group of shameless crooks who thought they could operate above the law. I welcome the punishments secured by the Environment Agency - which send a clear message to criminals that they have nowhere to hide. This government is committed to stamping out this type of criminality across the country by boosting funds to tackle waste crime and introducing tougher checks and penalties for those who break the law.

In 2018, the Environment Agency seized £131,520 in cash from Datta’s home address. In 2022, a restraint order was applied to two bank accounts ensuring that any future confiscation order could be paid. After pleading not guilty in 2023, Datta subsequently pleaded guilty in June 2025 to knowingly causing controlled waste to be deposited at sixteen sites. The total weight of the waste was around 4,275 tonnes – roughly the weight of 600 African elephants.

The offences were branded “reckless” by Judge Paul Farrar KC. “Smell and flies were a feature at some of the illegal sites and caused a localised adverse effect to air quality,” he said, with landowners “forced to incur substantial costs in removing the illegal waste.” No environmental permit or valid exemption was in place at any of the sites, which were spread across Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire, Lancashire, Kent, Surrey, Rutland and Middlesborough.

The court heard that Datta became a registered waste broker through his company, Atkins Recycling Ltd, in 2015. He acted recklessly by claiming the waste the company handled was being sent to a legal site at Kiveton Park, near Sheffield. However, the loads were actually diverted to unlicensed dumps around the country. It is alleged that an associate, Sandeep Golechha, 55, of Wheatley Close, London, helped to falsify weighbridge documents to cover up the illegal acts.

The £100,000 in compensation to be paid by Datta relates to the dumping at the former Sulzer Dowding Mills Factory site in Middlesbrough, as well as the Middleton Nature Reserve in Lancashire. Middlesborough Council will receive £70,000 towards the cost of the clean-up, while £30,000 will be awarded to the Lancashire Wildlife Trust for the future management of the Middleton Nature Reserve.

Anyone who suspects illegal waste activity is asked to report it to the Environment Agency’s 24-hour hotline - 0800 80 70 60 - or anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Datta has been ordered to pay £1,116,432.78 by way of a Confiscation Order. This figure was agreed by the parties. It represents the financial gain to the defendant from knowingly causing the deposit of waste.

Mohammed Saraji Bashir, 45, of Windmill Street, Peterborough, had pleaded guilty on 3 June 2025 for knowingly causing controlled waste to be deposited at three sites. He was given a prison sentence of four months suspended for 18 months. He must also complete 30 days of rehabilitation activity and 200 hours of unpaid work.

Robert William McAllister, 55, of Iveagh Close, Northwood, London, had pleaded guilty on 7 November 2024 for failing to comply with the duty of care imposed on brokers of waste, in relation to controlled waste that was deposited at two sites. He was fined £750.

The Court was told that Bashir and McAllister acted as brokers. They both failed to ensure that the waste transferred was going to permitted sites.

Warrants for Sandeep Golechha, 53, of Wheatley Close, London, and Jason Newman, of no fixed abode, are still active.

The majority of the waste dumped was mixed municipal waste, wrapped in plastic to form bales.

The Sites

Unit P, Continental Approach, Westwood Business Park, Margate, Kent Trelawny House, Straight Drove, Farcet, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire Somersbury Manor, Horsham Lane, Ewhurst, Cranleigh, Surrey The Drift, Sewstern, Grantham, Lincolnshire Stockenhall Farm, Stretton, Rutland Yaxley Lodge Farm, Yaxley, Cambridgeshire Conquest Drove, Farcet, Cambridgeshire Humby Mills Farm, Grantham, Lincolnshire Sycamore Farm, Lower Bassingthorpe, Grantham, Lincolnshire Peacock Farm, Muston, Leicestershire Lime Tree Farm, English Drove, Thorney, Lincolnshire Gill Bridge Farm, Boston, Lincolnshire The Limes, Spalding, Lincolnshire The Former Sulzer, Dowding and Mills Factory, Lower East Street, Middlesbrough Middleton Nature Reserve, Lancashire Rhyddings Mill, Stonebridge Lane, Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire

