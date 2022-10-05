Series Four of 'This Much We Know' podcast launches

In the first episode of the fourth series of This Much We Know, Elysha Paige joins to talk all things equality, period. This season focuses on shining a light on the women in social enterprise. The podcast will delve into discussions about workplace equality, inclusion in social enterprise and of course, how to become a bloody good employer.

Elysha Paige is Programme Manager at Bloody Good Employers.

Listen to Series 4 of This Much We Know