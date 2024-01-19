Serious Fraud Office
|Printable version
Serious Fraud Office charges two company directors over £88m car lease scheme
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has today charged former company directors Reginald Larry-Cole and Scott Martin with fraud in relation to the nationwide car leasing scheme, Buy2Let Cars, which attracted hundreds of British savers to pay in around £88 million.
Operating for nine years, Buy2Let Cars Ltd offered investment in a fleet of popular cars from brands including Hyundai, Toyota and Vauxhall, to be bought and leased out to the public with the promise of high levels of returns. The scheme was widely marketed via a series of TV, radio and newspaper adverts, as well as at hotel conferences around the country. During the Covid pandemic, its cars were promoted as a safe way for key workers to get to work.
Many of those who paid into the scheme were first-time investors, making a seemingly affordable and secure investment that was backed up by a tangible asset – a car.
The defendants are accused of providing those who signed up with false information, encouraging people to pay in whilst knowing that investments were not in reality backed up by the cars they had been promised.
The SFO’s investigation – first announced in April 2021 – has heard from hundreds of investors and involved interviewing both the defendants and searching their homes. Mr Larry-Cole was later arrested and released on conditional bail in October 2021, after he was assessed to be at risk of leaving the jurisdiction.
Mr Larry-Cole was charged this morning at Staines Police Station and, along with Mr Martin, who has received a written charge, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 1 February 2024.
Nick Ephgrave QPM, Director of the Serious Fraud Office (SFO), said:
“Hundreds of people suffered significant losses when this well-marketed, seemingly safe car hire scheme collapsed.
“Today’s charging is a significant step forward in seeking justice for all those affected.”
Related Cases : Raedex Consortium
Original article link: https://www.sfo.gov.uk/2024/01/19/serious-fraud-office-charges-two-company-directors-over-88m-car-lease-scheme/
Latest News from
Serious Fraud Office
SFO confiscates over £450,000 from CEO and a senior executive behind global finance fraud04/12/2023 13:05:00
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) recently (01 December 2023) secured over £466,000 from former Balli Steel Plc. executives who are currently in prison after a successful prosecution by the UK’s specialist anti-fraud agency.
SFO recovers £250,000 tennis club debenture from convicted fraudster24/11/2023 15:20:00
Today at Southwark Crown Court, the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) confiscated £250,000 from Achilleas Kallakis, one of the convicted fraudsters behind the UK’s largest ever mortgage fraud, held at the prestigious West London sports club, The Queen’s Club.
Serious Fraud Office launches investigation into suspected fraud at Axiom Ince with nine raids and seven arrests14/11/2023 15:05:00
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has today arrested seven individuals and carried out searches across nine sites, as it announces the launch of a criminal investigation into collapsed law firm Axiom Ince and £66m of missing client money.
SFO launches criminal investigation into funeral plan provider Safe Hands Plans12/10/2023 12:05:00
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has opened a criminal investigation into a suspected fraud at Safe Hands Plans Limited and its parent company SHP Capital Holdings Limited after their funeral plan scheme collapsed last year.
SFO charges four individuals behind Patisserie Valerie collapse14/09/2023 15:05:00
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) yesterday brought fraud charges against four individuals, including a former director, who oversaw the financial failure of a chain of almost 200 high street bakeries.
SFO Chief Capability Officer delivers keynote speech at 2023 Cambridge Symposium05/09/2023 13:05:00
The Serious Fraud Office’s Chief Capability Officer, Michelle Crotty, responsible for leading the SFO’s strategy, skills, resourcing and systems, yesterday delivered our keynote speech at this year’s Cambridge Symposium on Economic Crime.
SFO seizes Sheffield flat linked to £17 million bribery in China14/07/2023 16:20:00
Today at the High Court, the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) successfully recovered a property worth £200,000 and over £8,000 in rental profits from Dr Guang Jiang, an agent who helped British technology company Sarclad Ltd to pay bribes to secure business in China.
SFO intercepts funds from sanctioned bank to return to international fraud victims19/06/2023 14:32:00
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) will recover over £500,000 for the victims of a worldwide email fraud, after freezing money bound for a sanctioned Lebanese bank and securing High Court approval to use the unique case to trial a new approach to victim reparation.
Serious Fraud Office charges three directors with fraud for forestry investment in Costa Rica16/06/2023 11:05:00
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) recently (14 June 2023) charged former company directors Stephen Greenaway, Paul Laver and Matthew Pickard with fraud in relation to a collapsed scheme where 3,500 UK investors lost millions of pounds.