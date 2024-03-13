Serious Fraud Office
|Printable version
Serious Fraud Office makes three arrests in new care home fraud investigation
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) yesterday raided two sites and made three arrests across the south of England as part of a new investigation into an alleged £76 million fraud involving luxury care homes.
The raids in St Leonard’s, Dorset and Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire are part of an investigation into the UK registered property developer, the Carlauren Group, which collapsed into administration in November 2019, requiring some elderly residents to vacate their homes and leaving over 600 investors out of pocket.
Over four years, the Carlauren Group purchased 23 properties across the UK, mostly former hotels including the historic Windlestone Hall in Durham, offering an annual 10% return on investment in its renovation of these properties into high-end care homes.
Only nine of the properties were ever operational and some continued to be run as hotels, instead of homes. The group also purchased a number of vehicles purportedly for the company including two Lamborghinis, a Mclaren 570GT, a private jet and two yachts.
Over 600 people and companies invested in the scheme via purchase of rooms, that were to be rented out to elderly residents, in facilities that boasted of swimming pools, room service and other luxury amenities. Rooms were advertised widely and sold with a guaranteed annual payout and the opportunity to resell the asset back with up to a 25% profit after 10 years.
This is the fifth new investigation launched since Director Nick Ephgrave QPM joined the UK’s specialist anti-fraud agency in September.
The SFO operation was supported by the National Crime Agency (NCA).
Nick Ephgrave QPM, Director of the Serious Fraud Office, yesterday said:
“This company’s abrupt collapse has created turmoil and enormous anxiety for many, with elderly people forced to vacate their homes and investors left with nothing.
“Today’s arrests are a major development in our investigation and a step towards getting the answers so many people need.”
Related Cases
Original article link: https://www.sfo.gov.uk/2024/03/12/serious-fraud-office-makes-three-arrests-in-new-care-home-fraud-investigation/
Latest News from
Serious Fraud Office
SFO secures conviction of former MoD official for taking £70k in secret kickbacks08/03/2024 15:15:15
Recently (06 March 2024) at Southwark Crown Court, the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) secured the conviction of former Ministry of Defence (MoD) official Jeffrey Cook for misconduct in public office, by taking secret payments in exchange for commissioning work from offshore consultants for the MoD.
Serious Fraud Office raids three properties and makes four arrests in new £140m property fraud investigation23/02/2024 13:05:00
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) recently (21 February 2024) raided three residences and made four arrests in Merseyside and Greater Manchester as it announced it is investigating Signature Group, a business that attracted over a thousand UK and international investors in the redevelopment of iconic landmarks including Belfast’s Scottish Mutual Building and the Coal Exchange in Cardiff.
SFO charges two former Petrofac senior executives with bribery16/02/2024 16:25:00
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has today charged two former Petrofac senior executives Marwan Chedid and George Salibi, with bribery.
Director Ephgrave’ speech at RUSI 13 February 202416/02/2024 13:05:00
On Tuesday 13 February 2024, Nick Ephgrave QPM gave his first public speech as Director of the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) to an audience which included representatives from the media, the UK criminal justice sector and law enforcement partners, at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) in London.
Serious Fraud Office charges two company directors over £88m car lease scheme19/01/2024 15:25:00
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has today charged former company directors Reginald Larry-Cole and Scott Martin with fraud in relation to the nationwide car leasing scheme, Buy2Let Cars, which attracted hundreds of British savers to pay in around £88 million.
SFO confiscates over £450,000 from CEO and a senior executive behind global finance fraud04/12/2023 13:05:00
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) recently (01 December 2023) secured over £466,000 from former Balli Steel Plc. executives who are currently in prison after a successful prosecution by the UK’s specialist anti-fraud agency.
SFO recovers £250,000 tennis club debenture from convicted fraudster24/11/2023 15:20:00
Today at Southwark Crown Court, the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) confiscated £250,000 from Achilleas Kallakis, one of the convicted fraudsters behind the UK’s largest ever mortgage fraud, held at the prestigious West London sports club, The Queen’s Club.
Serious Fraud Office launches investigation into suspected fraud at Axiom Ince with nine raids and seven arrests14/11/2023 15:05:00
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has today arrested seven individuals and carried out searches across nine sites, as it announces the launch of a criminal investigation into collapsed law firm Axiom Ince and £66m of missing client money.
SFO launches criminal investigation into funeral plan provider Safe Hands Plans12/10/2023 12:05:00
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has opened a criminal investigation into a suspected fraud at Safe Hands Plans Limited and its parent company SHP Capital Holdings Limited after their funeral plan scheme collapsed last year.